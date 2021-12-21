CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF U.S. CONSUMER-FOCUSED M&A ADVISORY FIRM SAWAYA PARTNERS

Addition of preeminent independent M&A advisory firm builds on momentum in investment banking and advisory segments

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sawaya Partners ("Sawaya"), a leading independent M&A advisory firm to the consumer sector based in New York. This acquisition underscores the Company's commitment to expanding its advisory capability and builds upon its existing consumer practice, while providing a strong intersection with core CG focus sectors of technology, media, healthcare, and sustainability.

Since expanding its advisory business in 2019, Canaccord Genuity's U.S. capital markets business has been a growing contributor of revenue and net income. At the end of fiscal 2021, revenue from advisory activities in this business increased by 200% when compared to the end of fiscal 2018. Increased contributions from advisory activities have contributed to substantial earnings and margin growth in this business since 2019.

Founded in 2001, Sawaya Partners has established itself as a globally recognized, premium independent M&A advisory business with deep domain expertise in the consumer sector. Since its inception, the Sawaya Partners principals have established broad-based and lasting relationships with corporations and sponsors, which has allowed them to generate meaningful repeat engagements and revenue growth.

"We are excited to be building upon the success of our advisory practice with the high-quality team of professionals from Sawaya Partners and adding deep domain expertise and relationships in the consumer sector," said Jeff Barlow, President of Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets (U.S.). "This transaction creates an opportunity to meaningfully enhance our service offering to our combined clients, and advantageously positions us to capitalize on attractive industry trends."

To ensure a seamless transition for Sawaya' s clients and employees, Founder and Managing Partner Fuad Sawaya will join CG's U.S. operating committee and become Vice Chairman – Consumer and Global Head of CG's Consumer Investment Banking practice. Partners Jeff Kuhr and Slava Leykind will become Co-Heads of the U.S. Consumer Investment Banking group. All existing employees of Sawaya Partners will continue with the Company's U.S. capital markets business.

Sawaya Partners Founder and Managing Partner Fuad Sawaya adds: "Having just celebrated Sawaya Partners' 20th anniversary, we are delighted to begin the next stage in our journey as part of the Canaccord Genuity team. Both businesses share a similar entrepreneurial and collegial culture and a rigorously client-centric approach. This transaction presents a tremendous opportunity to expand our reach, while leveraging CG's extensive global footprint and capital markets capabilities to provide enhanced opportunities for our corporate and sponsor clients."

Keefe Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company is acting as financial advisor and Mayer Brown LLP is acting as legal advisors to Sawaya Partners. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is providing legal advice to Canaccord Genuity.

The acquisition is expected to close at the end of calendar 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKETS

Canaccord Genuity's global capital markets division offers institutional and corporate clients idea-driven investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services from offices in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Our diverse team of capital markets and advisory professionals has deep industry and transactional expertise in key growth sectors of the global economy. We are committed to providing valued services to our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their business and operating as a gold standard independent investment bank – expansive in resources and reach, but targeted in industry expertise, market focus and individual client attention. We are driven by your success. For more information, visit www.cgf.com.

ABOUT SAWAYA PARTNERS

Founded in 2001, Sawaya Partners is has established itself as a globally recognized, premium independent M&A advisory businesses with deep domain expertise in the consumer industry. Since inception, the Sawaya Partners principals have established broad-based and lasting relationships with corporations and sponsors in the consumer sector, which has generated meaningful repeat engagements. With differentiated execution capability and skill sets, Sawaya Partners are consistently sought after as trusted advisors by global corporations, private equity firms and privately held businesses.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts, including business and economic conditions and Canaccord Genuity Group's growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited `to, market and general economic conditions, the nature of the financial services industry and the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, its annual report and its annual information form ("AIF") filed on www.sedar.com as well as the factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors" in the AIF, which include market, liquidity, credit, operational, legal and regulatory risks. Material factors or assumptions that were used by the Company to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, those set out in the Fiscal 2021 Outlook section in the annual MD&A and those discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, its annual report and the AIF filed on www.sedar.com. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors that may influence actual results. Readers are cautioned that the preceding list of material factors or assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further developments or otherwise.

