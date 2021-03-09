Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX:CF) the "Company") provides shareholders with the following update of its progress on a variety of matters:

Applications for regulatory approval of the previously announced investment by HPS Investment Partners into the Company's wealth management business in the UK and Crown Dependencies have been filed and remain on track for completion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.





On February 22, holders of the Company's 6.25% convertible unsecured senior debentures (the "Debentures") voted in favour of amendments to the indenture governing the Debentures which provide the Company the right to redeem, at its option from time to time between April 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021 any or all of the outstanding Debentures for specified consideration plus any accrued or unpaid interest.





Client assets in the Company's Global wealth management businesses have increased to $88 billion at February 28, 2021. The most significant contribution to this growth came from our Canadian wealth management business, where client assets increased to $31 billion at February 28, 2021, an improvement of 6% since December 31, 2020.





Following the February 3rd release of its financial results for the third fiscal quarter and nine-month fiscal year-to-date, the Company remains on track to deliver record firmwide revenue for its full 2021 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2021. Revenue for the current quarter continues at a rate that is expected to exceed the previous quarter's results.

The Company is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2021 year on June 1, 2021.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

