CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. REPORT ON VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

News provided by

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

04 Aug, 2023, 16:37 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of common shareholders held on Friday August 4, 2023.

Full details of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular issued in connection with this meeting which is available at www.cgf.com/investor-relations.

Shareholders voted in favour of: (a) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration (95.09% in favour); (b) setting the number of directors at seven (99.45% in favour); and (c) approval of a non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular (94.41% in favour).

Shareholders also voted on the election as directors of nominees proposed by management as follows:

Director

Votes "for" as a
percentage of votes
cast for or withheld for
the director

Votes "withheld" as a
percentage of votes
cast for or withheld for
the director

Michael Auerbach

86.70 %

13.30 %

Daniel J. Daviau

98.84 %

1.16 %

Amy Freedman

98.86 %

1.14 %

David J. Kassie

98.43 %

1.57 %

Terrence Lyons

98.86 %

1.14 %

Jo-Anne O'Connor

98.64 %

1.36 %

Rodney Phillips

98.79 %

1.21 %


ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

www.cgf.com/investor-relations

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Also from this source

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ACCESS TO FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS INFORMATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.