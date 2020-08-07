Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Statement Regarding Recent Media Coverage

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") provides an update to its shareholders regarding a recent news story published by a leading provider of financial and industry news.

The Company's policy is that it does not comment on market rumours or speculation.

The Company regularly explores opportunities to strengthen the value of its business. We are proud of the value that all of our businesses have created and are fully committed to their success. We remain focused on our stated strategy of operating our business for long-term stability and enhancing value for our shareholders.

All shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to rely only on information provided by the Company in its ongoing disclosures, which are available on the Company website and on SEDAR.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

