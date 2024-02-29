Canada Asset Management Market size to grow by USD 20.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market growth is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ABB Ltd., Allianz SE & Aviva Plc, and many more

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canada Asset Management Market is estimated to grow by USD 20.97 billion, deccelerating at a CAGR of 14.57% during the forecast period. The Canada Asset Management Market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer Canada Asset Management Market are ABB Ltd., Allianz SE, Aviva Plc, BlackRock Inc., BNY Mellon Securities Corp., Brookfield Business Partners LP, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce, CI Global Asset Management, Credit Agricole SA, FMR LLC, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Manulife Financial Corp., Power Corp. of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Sun Life Financial Inc., The Bank of Nova Scotia, The Capital Group Companies Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The Toronto Dominion Bank, and The Vanguard Group Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Credit Agricole SA - The company offers services such as retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, private banking, wealth management, and asset management.

The rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally is a significant market driver. The growth of mutual fund assets in developing nations is the key trend in the market. Transaction risks are the major challenge in the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by class type (equity, fixed income, alternative investment, hybrid, and cash management), component (solution and service), and sourcing (pension funds and insurance companies, individual investors, corporate investors, and other sources).

The equity segment is expected to witness substantial market share expansion during the forecast period. This particular market section encompasses preferred shares, retained earnings, equity mutual funds, stocks, and private equity investments. The driving force behind the segment's growth is primarily the increasing inclination of the populace towards capital market investments, aiming for an enhanced internal rate of return (IRR). This growth is further driven by the strong desire to diversify income across various asset categories.

Analyst Review

In the dynamic landscape of the Canada Asset Management Market, various sectors and investment avenues play pivotal roles in shaping strategies and outcomes. Large-cap equity funds, a cornerstone of many portfolios, offer exposure to established companies with substantial market capitalization, providing stability and growth potential. Conversely, government-focused fixed-income funds cater to investors seeking reliable income streams through bonds issued by governmental entities, ensuring stability in uncertain times such as the global pandemic.

Money market funds, known for their liquidity and safety, serve as a haven for investors seeking stability and short-term returns. Specialized products tailored to specific market niches offer unique opportunities, often leveraging technology and fintech market innovations to optimize outcomes. Canadian investment managers lead the charge, utilizing homegrown talent and expertise to navigate global markets.

Technology, including blockchain, bots, and artificial intelligence, revolutionizes asset management, enhancing data analytics and decision-making processes for portfolio managers. Leveraged exposures and margin calls introduce complexities, requiring astute risk management amidst fluctuating market conditions. Redemption requests, a common occurrence, highlight the importance of liquidity management, especially in the ETF space.

Economic opportunities abound, driving the emergence of responsible investment funds and RI strategies, aligning financial goals with environmental, social, and governance principles. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds remain popular vehicles for accessing equities, fixed income, commodities, and alternatives, while Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and senior loan–based ETFs offer inflation protection and income potential.

In this dynamic environment, collaboration between big asset managers and emerging fintech disruptors fosters innovation, propelling the Canada Asset Management Market towards greater efficiency and inclusivity.

In Canada, large-cap equity funds, government-focused fixed-income funds, money market funds, specialized products are managed by Canadian investment managers.

