Canada-Based Gorilla Property Services Taps Franchise FastLane to Fuel U.S. Expansion

Leading Commercial and Residential Property Maintenance Brand Prepares for Accelerated Growth Across North America

OMAHA, Neb. , March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. home services industry projected to surpass $800 billion in 2026, Canada-based Gorilla Property Services is partnering with Franchise FastLane to support its next phase of expansion across the United States.

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, and now operating more than 50 locations across Canada, Gorilla Property Services provides a comprehensive, one-stop maintenance solution for property and facility managers, offering services such as window cleaning, pressure washing, graffiti removal, snow services, and more. With one location currently operating in the U.S., the brand is leveraging Franchise FastLane's full-service FastLane program to accelerate franchise development nationwide.

Andrew Edwards, who became President of Gorilla Property Services in early 2021, brings a unique franchise-first perspective to leadership. Prior to Gorilla, he spent more than a decade as a franchisee in the restoration industry, building a business from the ground up and scaling it to 65 employees and 35 trucks before successfully exiting.

This was not Gorilla Property Services' first engagement with Franchise FastLane. The brand first applied several years ago, and after continued investment in its systems, leadership, and franchise support infrastructure, officially partnered with Franchise FastLane in October 2025. Since then, Gorilla has ramped up its U.S. franchise expansion efforts.

"Joining FastLane is a huge moment for Gorilla," said Edwards. "They're the gold standard in this space, and their professionalism, due diligence, and credibility with consultants are unmatched. This partnership puts us exactly where we want to be as we scale across the U.S. and shows prospective franchise candidates that Gorilla is a vetted, serious business opportunity."

Through this partnership, FastLane is supporting Gorilla Property Services with consultant education, franchise development strategy, and access to its nationwide network, accelerating the brand's U.S. growth trajectory.

"Gorilla Property Services has done the work to build a scalable brand that is ready to franchise in the U.S.," said Tim Koch, President of Franchise FastLane. "From Andrew's leadership and strengthened systems to unit economics and franchise infrastructure, the brand has shown us it's prepared for its next phase of growth. We're excited to support Gorilla as it brings its one-stop property maintenance model to markets across the country."

With more Canadian franchise brands looking to expand into the U.S., Franchise FastLane has sharpened its focus on supporting cross-border growth for systems that demonstrate scalability, strong leadership and franchise readiness. The FastLane program is currently working with three Canadian brands, including Gorilla Property Services, as they prepare to enter or scale in the U.S. market.

As a leading franchise development company, Franchise FastLane provides comprehensive franchise development support, empowering partners through every stage of growth. Their services include territory checks, lead registration, marketing, compliance oversight, operational support through their proprietary tech stack, and collaboration with franchise consultants. This full-service approach ensures that franchisors are equipped with the tools, systems, and strategies needed to accelerate expansion effectively and efficiently.

All partners also have access to FastLane's exclusive MasterMind program, where brands can meet with other FastLane Founders and connect regularly to share insights, explore innovative ideas, and strengthen their systems. These sessions foster open discussion to help leaders refine franchisee support, address challenges, and identify growth opportunities. The collaborative environment encourages both professional and personal development.

About Franchise FastLane:

Franchise FastLane is a leading franchise development company trusted by emerging brands across the country. Since launching in 2017, it has helped award more than 10,000 franchise units and placed over 3,800 entrepreneurs into ownership, changing lives and communities along the way. Since launching, Franchise FastLane currently partners with approximately two dozen franchisors in its full-service FastLane program and works with another 14 brands via its CarPool program. CarPool is Franchise FastLane's coaching, technology, and support program designed for brands that want to control their own development speed and pace in-house. Partners in the CarPool program utilize Franchise FastLane's proven process and technology to develop the right way, right away.

About Gorilla Property Services:

Gorilla Property Services is a leading exterior cleaning and property maintenance company serving commercial, industrial, multi-family, and residential properties across Canada. Founded in 2015, the brand was built to support property managers, facility managers, and property owners with reliable, professional, and scalable exterior solutions. Gorilla began franchising in 2017 and has since grown to 52 operating locations nationwide.

Known for its strong systems, brand consistency, emphasis on technology, and commitment to excellence, Gorilla delivers high-quality services ranging from pressure washing and soft washing to gutter cleaning and comprehensive exterior maintenance programs. Positioned for significant growth, Gorilla Property Services is preparing for expansion into the U.S. market in 2026.

