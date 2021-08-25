Canada-based Onyxum Inc signs Partnership with Pune-based Travel Technology Startup, ZentrumHub Solutions

PUNE, India, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyxum Inc, Canada-based leading accommodation provider, partners with Pune-based travel technology Startup ZentrumHub Solutions. With this partnership in effect, Onyxum.com will gain express access to ZentrumHub's supplier integrations for accommodation services with the best search speed and rate insights.

Onyxum.com provides premium international accommodation service from the finest hotels to luxury resorts at discounted costs thus allowing travelers to avail premium properties within their expected price range. This allows travelers to enhance their choice of properties by making better properties available at lower costs. Simply provide Onyxum with travel dates and requirements and they do the work to get the best hotels around the world.

The following are the various benefits that ZentrumHub provides to its users:

Dashboard Tracking

Multi-currency support

BackOffice to control commercials

Optimized Supplier Integration APIs

Admin Portal to control result display

to control result display Extranet to Load your own hotel contracts

Pre-Integrated Hotel and Room Mapping APIs

Dedicated Account Manager and Technical Account Manager

Sachin Singh, Co-founder & CEO at ZentrumHub, commented the following on the partnership:

"As a growing company with an intent to revive travel industry it is imperative to partner with organizations that not only trust our work but also make us better on every step of the way. With Onyxum.com, we are doing just that, is to really shape the intent on why we exist."

Farid Zaem, director at Onyxum.com, said:

"Your travel partner network needs to be a good fit for your business, and have values that align with your own. ZentrumHub team truly lived the spirit of partnership and I really appreciate their expertise and recommendations over the course of our corporation."

About ZentrumHub:

Whether you are a travel agency, a travel membership program or a travel and destination management company, with ZentrumHub, you can gain access to all your suppliers in one API with best search speed and rate insights.

About Onyxum.com:

Onyxum's mission is to create everlasting memories with every travel experience. Wherever you wish to visit in the world, Onyxum is your premium international accommodation service. From the finest hotels to luxury resorts, allow Onyxum to turn your dreams into reality.

