Canada Construction Equipment Market Report 2022: Market Size to Reach $4.85 Billion and a Volume of 39,484 Units by 2027

Feb 01, 2022, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Canada Construction Equipment Market Size To Reach A Revenue Of USD 4.85 Billion and a Volume Of 39,484 Units By 2027, Growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 4.45% By Volume During 2021-2027
CANADA EQUIPMENT MARKET INSIGHTS
Canada's construction equipment market was valued at USD 3.8 billion and is forecasted will reach USD 4.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% during 2021-2027. Canada's earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecasted period
According to the building & construction authority Canada, public sector projects will drive the demand for the construction equipment industry, which accounted for 64% of the total demand in 2021 due to the government's affordable housing programs.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT
19 green infrastructure and water distribution projects received a joint funding investment of over USD 29 million by the federal and provincial governments.
Increased automated safety features added to recent cranes may provide market players with significant changes in the future in the Canadian construction machinery manufacturing industry.
CANADA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
Canada's earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth through 2027 owing to the factors such as growth in the transportation sector. Also, deteriorating infrastructure in Canada with bridges with a length of at least 2 meters in Canada will be considered old.
Rapid urbanization drives the market of road roller. The increasing connectivity of roads between cities, towns, and locals has raised the demand for road rollers in the Canadian market.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The key players in Canada's construction equipment market are Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Kobelco, Volvo Construction Equipment, Kubota Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Liebherr, and SANY Group.
Caterpillar announced the acquisition of Weir's Oil & Gas business, now SPM Oil & Gas, in 2020 to expand its global presence to serve its Oil & Gas customers.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?
This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:
- Volume (Unit sales)
- Type
- Application
- Value (USD)
- Type
- Application
- Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages, significant projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.
- Examples of the latest technologies.
- Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.
- Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices
- Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Canada construction equipment market share
- Complete supply chain analysis
- Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market
- Company Profile of 9 key vendors and 4 other prominent vendors.
Market segmentation by Type
- Earth Moving Equipment
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loader
- Motor Grader
- Other Earth Moving Equipment
- Road Construction Equipment
- Asphalt Paver
- Road Roller
- Material Handling Equipment
- Crane
- Forklift
- Telescopic Handler
- Arial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc.)
Market segmentation by Application
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Others
Major Vendors
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Kobelco
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Kubota Group
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries
- Liebherr
- SANY Group
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Linamar
- Tadano
- Oshkosh access equipment (JLG)
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Introduction
- Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary
Section 2 - The Market Overview
Economic Scenario, FDI, Advantage Canada, Key economic regions in Canada, Import/Export Trend Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Supply Chain
Section 3- Technological Developments
- Advent of new Technology
- Recent Development in Construction Equipment Market
Section 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends
Section 5 - Canada Construction Equipment (Type & Application)
Section 6 - Competitive Landscape
1. Competitive Landscape Overview
2. Major Vendors (Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Volvo Construction Equipment, SANY Group, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Kubota Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Liebherr)
3. Other Prominent vendors
Section 7 - Report Summary
- Key Insights
- Abbreviations
- List of Exhibits
Section 8 - Report Scope & Definition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nr0eg4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article