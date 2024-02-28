Canada Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2029: Coverage Across 22 Cities, 117 Existing Facilities, and 13 Upcoming Facilities

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada data center market size will witness investments of USD 9.04 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.26% from 2023-2029

This report analyses the Canada data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Canada has around 117 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. The Canada data center market has the presence of some local and global operators such as Cologix, Equinix, Digital Realty, eStruxture Data Centers, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, and Vantage Data Centers, among others.

In December 2023, AWS announced the launch of its new AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region, with three Availability Zones (AZs). The company plans to invest around USD 18 billion towards expanding Canada's West and Central regions by 2037.

The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services in the country is growing the establishment of cloud regions by major cloud services providers such as Microsoft, Oracle, Google, Amazon Web Services, and Tencent Cloud. Increasing investments in prime locations such as Montreal and Toronto will increase land prices. Such factors may propel operators to shift their focus to emerging locations such as Calgary, Quebec City, and others during the forecast period.

The hyperscale self-built investment by Microsoft and AWS will likely increase the power capacity in the Canada data center market during the forecast period. The deployment of 5G networks will boost the region's digital economy and lead to a higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase owing to smart city initiatives carried out by government agencies.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

AECOM

Black & Veatch

Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC)

DPR Construction

Ehvert

EllisDon

First Gulf

Karbon Engineering

PCL Construction

Salute Mission Critical

Turner Construction

Urbacon

WZMH Architects

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Arctic Chiller Group

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

ClimateWorx

Cummins

CoolIT Systems

Dataprobe

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Johnson Controls

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Toshiba

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

Equinix

eStruxture Data Centers

Google

Microsoft

OVHcloud

STACK Infrastructure

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)

Qscale

Telehouse

