Canada Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026 Featuring Major Investors - Cologix, Compass, Digital Realty, Enovum, Equinix, eStruxture, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, Urbacon, & Vantage

Canada data center market size will witness investments of USD 5.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.13% during 2021-2026

This report analyzes the Canada data center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



Increased digitalization, excellent fiber connectivity, and reserves of renewable energy resources make Canada an attractive market for data center investment. Most facilities in Canada are green data centers, powered through 100% renewable energy.

Though Canada has a significant landmass, data gravity is higher in major cities with a higher population, such as Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. These cities have witnessed more development of data centers.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was minimized by new data center investments and announcements. Colocation providers actively invested in data center development in the country.

CANADA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

In 2020, Canada data center market size witnessed an investment of USD 3.02 billion .

Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures are strategies used by data center investors to increase their foothold in Canada. Equinix acquired 13 data centers from Bell in October 2020, whereas eStruxture Data Centers acquired eight data centers from Aptum in March 2021.

. Equinix acquired 13 data centers from Bell in , whereas eStruxture Data Centers acquired eight data centers from Aptum in . In 2020, retail colocation contributed to around 79% of Canada's colocation market revenue, with wholesale colocation accounting for the rest.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

Global cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle have a strong presence in Canada. For instance, Google opened a new cloud region in Toronto, Canada, in 2021.

. For instance, Google opened a new cloud region in , in 2021. With the increased investment by hyperscale operators, the land cost in other cities in Canada is likely to increase during the forecast period.

is likely to increase during the forecast period. The rapid growth and the development of data center projects will allow new players to enter the Canadian industry.

CANADA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Adastra Group, Denologix, Pontem Innovations, Ample Insight, Guarana Technologies, and INGENO are some of the big data and IoT companies across Canada.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Toronto

Montreal

Vancouver

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

CANADA DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Montreal

Toronto

Other Cities

