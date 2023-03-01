Canada Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $5.48 Billion in 2028, The Market to Reach More than $1.45 Billion Colocation Revenue in 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Canada data center market is to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% during 2022-2028. Over the next few years, Canada's maximum data center demand will come from the cloud segment, followed by the IT and Telecom, government, e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, and education sectors. Canada is a well-established market in North America. The country supports investments with its macroeconomic policies and other incentives for investors. Toronto and Montreal are Canada's primary data center hubs, with cities such as Calgary and Kamloops also receiving investments from eStruxture Data Centers and Equinix, respectively, during the forecast period.

Canada Data Center Market

Toronto and Montreal are the primary data center hubs in Canada, with cities such as Calgary and Kamloops also receiving investments from eStruxture Data Centers and Equinix, respectively, during the forecast period. Over the next few years, the maximum data center demand in Canada is expected to come from the cloud segment, followed by the IT and Telecom, government, e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, and education sectors. Canada has some of the greenest data center facilities, with an average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of around 1.2. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in 2020, around 81% of the renewable energy generated in the country came from hydro & other marine sources.

CANADA DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 5.48 Billion Market Size (Area) 0.84 million sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 145 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 8.70 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 1450 Million (2028) Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

OCP, Big Data & IoT Drive Data Center Investments

Increase in Data Center Investments and Activities

Growing Cloud Service Adoption Page Number 126

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Canada data center market are STACK Infrastructure, QScal, Eastlink, Intermarket Properties, and Gatineau Data Hub (GDH).

Some of the notable investments in Canada's hyperscale market include:

Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services has established a cloud region in Canada , including Montreal , Toronto , and Vancouver .

, including , , and .

Google: Google has invested in cloud regions in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario .

and .

Microsoft: Microsoft has established its cloud region in Canada , including Toronto and Quebec City .

, including and .

Telecom operators such as Rogers Communications, Bell Canada , and TELUS deployed commercial 5G services nationwide.

, and TELUS deployed commercial 5G services nationwide. The operators are increasing their Canada data center market share and presence across the country by either acquiring the data center operators or investing in the company. For instance, Stonepeak acquired Cologix, a Canadian data center operator, in 2022.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Montreal



Toronto



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

