Canada Goose Announces Kate Upton as Goose Person

Upton was first introduced to the performance luxury apparel brand in 2013 when she wore a white Chilliwack Bomber during a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition photoshoot – the first-ever fashion shoot in Antarctica. Since then, she's been a friend of the brand, trusting its products for her personal and professional adventures. In 2018, Upton became an Ambassador for Polar Bears International, working alongside Canada Goose, who has been a partner to PBI for more than 10 years. As a passionate advocate for polar bears and their habitat, as well as a champion for women, Upton will join the brand in empowering people to take action in environmental conservation.

"I first discovered Canada Goose when I was in Antarctica and temperatures were as low as -20°F... that jacket kept me from freezing! I've used their products from the most extreme cold temperatures to rainy downpours and their quality is second-to-none," said Upton. "After being a long-time fan, I'm proud to officially partner together and to support the incredible work they do for the environment. I've learned that what's happening in the Arctic, doesn't stay in the Arctic – and Canada Goose is a company that is making a difference."

Upton is the face of the brand's Spring 2020 Campaign, which includes a seasonal expansion of the Polar Bears International collection. The capsule first debuted in Fall/Winter 2007 with parkas and accessories for men, women and children in a signature bright hue, known as "PBI Blue." Now, for the first time, the Canada Goose PBI collection includes five spring styles, including rainwear, windwear and lightweight down options. Fifty dollars from the sale of each jacket goes directly to PBI, providing critical funding for polar bear and environmental research and advocacy. Since the launch of the collection, Canada Goose has donated more than $3.5 million to the organization.

"Kate is a progressive thinker, a role model, and a passionate advocate who has a positive influence on the world. We admire and are inspired by her focus on making this a better place for future generations," said Dani Reiss, Canada Goose President & CEO. "As an authentic and driven entrepreneur who inspires those around her, Kate naturally exudes our brand values, and we are thrilled to have her represent this important collection."

Canada Goose's Spring 2020 campaign also launches with the unveiling of the short film, Bare Existence, produced in partnership with Stept Studios. This poignant documentary shows a unique perspective on the important work that PBI does every day to flight climate change, aiming to drive awareness and understanding of the global significance of the Arctic. This eye-opening feature can be viewed at canadagoose.com/bare-existence.

The Canada Goose Polar Bears International collection is available now in Canada Goose stores around the world and online at canadagoose.com.

About Canada Goose Inc.

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 5,000 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.

SOURCE Canada Goose