Canada Goose Promotes Ana Mihaljevic to Chief Commercial Officer

Rick Wood Transitions into Executive Advisory Role

TORONTO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced the promotion of Ana Mihaljevic to Chief Commercial Officer. In her new role, Ana will oversee the company's global commercial business including sales planning and operations, with a strong focus on driving continued growth in wholesale and direct to consumer channels, as well as international expansion. Rick Wood, who previously served as Chief Commercial Officer, will move into a new role, serving as Executive Advisor on key strategic projects.

Bringing more than a decade of experience in luxury apparel from working with leading global brands including Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, and Jones Apparel, Ana joined Canada Goose in 2015 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Planning and Sales Operations. With a passion for building dynamic teams and driving exceptional results, she built the planning team from the ground up and significantly optimized operations during the company's evolution from a manufacturer into a leading global retailer.

"We have come a long way in a short time, but I think our journey has just begun. The opportunities for this company are endless and I'm thrilled to be leading the team that is chasing them down and executing with excellence," said Mihaljevic.

In his new position, Rick will advise on several strategic commercial endeavors including working closely with Baffin Limited, a business the company recently acquired. Rick has over 20 years of experience in the retail, apparel and footwear industries working for global brands including The North Face, Vans and Timberland.

"Ana is a passionate leader with an intuitive entrepreneurial spirit and an ability to execute flawlessly in a high-growth and always-evolving organization. This promotion reflects her success in rising to the challenge of leading our continued global growth as we build this brand into an enduring legacy," said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose. "I am grateful for all of Rick's accomplishments over the last two years, most notably in completing his mandate to bring together our commercial processes into a single, collaborative and dynamic function. I am very excited to work with him in this new capacity."

About Canada Goose Inc.

