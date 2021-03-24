Canada Goose to Offer Employees Paid Leave for COVID-19 Vaccinations

Company Endeavors to Remove Barriers for All Employees, Including Manufacturing, Retail and Corporate

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Goose announced today that, in an effort to remove barriers and ensure equitable access, it will offer all employees up to four hours paid leave to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Employees across its global operations will also receive access to on-demand information regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

"I believe that as vaccinations ramp up, and as global supply continues to increase, we have entered a new, hopeful phase in our global fight against COVID-19," says Dani Reiss, President & CEO of Canada Goose. "As a leader in the Canadian manufacturing industry, and employer of thousands in Canada and around the world, I am proud to do our part to ensure that all Canada Goose employees have equitable and informed access to vaccines."

All Canada Goose employees will also have access to on-demand information regarding COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the ability to have vaccine-related queries addressed by a medical professional. This supports the company's focus on employee well-being during the pandemic, which has included its Employee Assistance Program through which employees have 24/7 access to complimentary counselling and mental health services.

This announcement aligns with the company's Canada Goose Response Program, which early on saw the company quickly pivot its Canadian manufacturing capabilities to produce personal protective equipment (PPE). Between March and October of 2020, Canada Goose manufactured more than 2.5 million units of PPE to address federal and provincial contracts, all sold at cost, and also donated more than 34,000 units of PPE to hospitals and medical facilities across Canada and the Mount Sinai Health System in New York.

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) (TSX: GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel.

