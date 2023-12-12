Canada Hydropower Industry Report 2023-2035 Featuring Ontario Power Generation, Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board, Hydro-Quebec, Hydro One, and BC Hydro

The "Canada Hydropower Market Analysis by Size, Installed Capacity, Power Generation, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This comprehensive report delves into the vibrant landscape of Canada's hydropower market, offering valuable insights and projections. It covers a broad scope of research, starting with a brief but essential introduction to global carbon emissions and primary energy consumption trends.

The focal points of the report include an in-depth overview of Canada's hydropower sector, spanning installed capacity trends from 2010 to 2035, generation trends during the same period, and a breakdown of installed capacity by various power sources.

Moreover, the report provides a detailed examination of Canada's hydropower market, highlighting installed capacity and generation trends, and spotlighting major active and upcoming hydropower projects that promise to shape the industry's future. A meticulous deal analysis of the country's hydropower market is also included, offering insights into transaction dynamics and their impact.

Additionally, the report offers snapshots of key market participants, shedding light on the contributions and strategies of major players within the Canadian hydropower landscape. This report is an invaluable resource for stakeholders, investors, and industry enthusiasts seeking a comprehensive understanding of Canada's burgeoning hydropower market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2022
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2022
1.3 Report Guidance

2. Power Market, Canada
2.1 Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

  • Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035
  • Power Market, Canada, Cumulative Capacity Share by Source, 2022 and 2035
  • Power Market, Canada, Capacity Addition by Source, 2023-2035
  • Power Market, Canada, Capacity Growth by Source, 2022-2035

2.2 Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2035

  • Power Market, Canada, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035
  • Power Market, Canada, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2022-2035

3. Hydropower Market, Canada
3.1 Hydropower Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

  • Hydropower Market, Canada, Cumulative Capacity by Type, 2010-2035

3.2 Hydropower Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2035

  • Hydropower Market, Canada, Power Generation by Type, 2010-2035

3.3 Hydropower Market, Canada, Market Size, 2010-2030
3.4 Hydropower Market, Canada, Power Plants

  • Hydropower Market, Canada, Major Active Plants
  • Hydropower Market, Canada, Upcoming Plants
  • Hydropower Market, Canada, Major Plants Under Construction

3.5 Hydropower Market, Canada, Deal Analysis, 2022

  • Hydropower Market, Canada, Deal Volume and Deal Value, 2010-2022
  • Hydropower Market, Canada, Split by Deal Type, 2022

4. Hydropower Policy, Canada
4.1 Hydropower Policy, Canada, Overview

  • Net Metering
  • Clean Energy Strategy

5. Hydropower Market, Canada, Company Profiles
5.1 Ontario Power Generation Inc

  • Ontario Power Generation Inc - Company Overview
  • Ontario Power Generation Inc - Business Description
  • Ontario Power Generation Inc - SWOT Analysis
  • Ontario Power Generation Inc - Major Products and Services
  • Ontario Power Generation Inc - Head Office

5.2 Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board

  • Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Company Overview
  • Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Business Description
  • Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - SWOT Analysis
  • Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Major Products and Services
  • Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board - Head Office

5.3 Hydro-Quebec

  • Hydro-Quebec - Company Overview
  • Hydro-Quebec - Business Description
  • Hydro-Quebec - SWOT Analysis
  • Hydro-Quebec - Major Products and Services
  • Hydro-Quebec - Head Office

5.4 Hydro One Ltd

  • Hydro One Ltd - Company Overview
  • Hydro One Ltd - Business Description
  • Hydro One Ltd - SWOT Analysis
  • Hydro One Ltd - Major Products and Services
  • Hydro One Ltd - Head Office

5.5 BC Hydro

  • BC Hydro - Company Overview
  • BC Hydro - Business Description
  • BC Hydro - SWOT Analysis
  • BC Hydro - Major Products and Services
  • BC Hydro - Head Office

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kiog9t

Global Aerospace Fasteners Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Transformative Polymer Trends with Big Implications for Aerospace Industry

The "Aerospace Fasteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Aerospace Fasteners...
Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Strategic Analysis Report Report 2023-2030: Commoditization, and Rise of Industry-Specific BPO, MSM & Bundled IT-BPO Services to Reshape the Landscape

The "Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global...
