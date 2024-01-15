Canada International Remittance Business Report 2023: International Outbound Remittance has Increased at 1.7% During 2022 to Reach $8.31 Billion in 2023 - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The international inbound remittance market in Canada has increased at 1.9% during 2022 to reach US$859.8 million in 2023. Over the forecast period (2023-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 1.6%, increasing from US$843.5 million in 2022 to reach US$932.4 million by 2028.

According to the publisher, the international outbound remittance market in Canada has increased at 1.7% during 2022 to reach US$ 8.31 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period (2023-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 1.4%, increasing from US$ 8.17 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 8.89 billion by 2028.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the international inbound and outbound remittance market in Canada. It covers the market opportunity by transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction, key market players, market opportunity by channel, consumer profile, and by sending/receiving countries.

Scope

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Canada

  • By Transaction Value
  • By Transaction Volume
  • By Average Value Per Transaction

Market Share of Key Players in Canada

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Canada

  • Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Inbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Canada

  • Analysis by age group of senders
  • Analysis by income of senders
  • Analysis by occupation of senders
  • Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries
  • Analysis by purpose

International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis (Country to State/Region) in Canada

  • Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Canada

  • By Transaction Value
  • By Transaction Volume
  • By Average Value Per Transaction

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Canada

  • Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Outbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Canada

  • Analysis by age group of senders
  • Analysis by income of sender
  • Analysis by occupation of sender
  • Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries
  • Analysis by purpose

International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis (State/Region to Country) in Canada

  • Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
  • Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions

