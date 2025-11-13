Canada Invites Americans Into Canadian Homes With Launch of OpenHome

A first-of-its-kind offering limited-time series turns dining experiences into authentic moments

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Canada launches OpenHome today, a series of bookable dinners that invite Americans to experience Canada's signature warmth and hospitality in real Canadian homes, nationwide.

From Vancouver to Québec to Halifax, OpenHome hosts represent the diverse fabric of Canada, including teachers, artists, cooks, farmers, and families eager to share a meal and a moment of connection with guests.

"There is always room for one more at our table; that's who we are as Canadians," said Gloria Loree, Senior Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer at Destination Canada. "With OpenHome, we're inviting Americans to join us and share stories in the warmth of our homes."

How It Works

Americans can browse hosts, sample menus, and available dates. Bookings are available November 13, 2025 - February 28, 2026. Visit opentable.com/openhome to book an OpenHome experience.

"Inviting people into our home for dinner feels so natural, it's almost an extension of inviting people into our restaurant," said Claire Iassam, a Vancouver-local and business owner whose dining room is bookable on OpenHome. "All I ever want to do is be surrounded by nice people and nice food. That's how I was raised, and it feels like how most Canadians I know were raised. Connection always happens at the dinner table."

Meet the Hosts

Below are a few hosts diners can connect with through OpenHome expect:

Montréal, Québec , Louis Octeau-Piché & mom Marie: A mother-son duo recently featured on The Amazing Race Canada.

, Louis Octeau-Piché & mom Marie: A mother-son duo recently featured on Markham, Ontario , Sharon Lui & her spouse Tim: An event manager and her husband who are passionate about sharing their home and culture with others.

, Sharon Lui & her spouse Tim: An event manager and her husband who are passionate about sharing their home and culture with others. Toronto, Ontario, Amy Rosen: Amy is a chef, award-winning food writer, and natural storyteller whose charm and humour will ensure a lively and memorable evening.

Amy Rosen: Amy is a chef, award-winning food writer, and natural storyteller whose charm and humour will ensure a lively and memorable evening. Tors Cove, Newfoundland & Labrador , Alex Blagdon with her mom & grandma: Alex, Culinary Director and chef at The Cape near St. John's, cooks alongside her mom and grandmother, who bring wild game to craft memorable, multi-generational meals.

, Alex Blagdon with her mom & grandma: Alex, Culinary Director and chef at The Cape near St. John's, cooks alongside her mom and grandmother, who bring wild game to craft memorable, multi-generational meals. Whitehorse, Yukon, Carson Schiffkorn, Dona & Driss: An engaging trio living in a picturesque lakeside home near Whitehorse, who operate a small inn while keeping a dining space warm and authentically homey.

Recently ranked Americans' top recommended international destination according to YouGov, Canada continues to be celebrated for its authenticity. With OpenHome, Destination Canada is turning dining reservations into shared experiences that build compassion and connection and cultural exchange, one meal at a time.

To learn more about culinary experiences and travel to Canada, visit CanadaNaturally.com .

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Tourism contributes $130B to the Canadian economy. That's more than $350M a day in revenue powered by 265,000 businesses in 5,000 communities coast to coast to coast. Destination Canada's activities convert public dollars into international visitor spending within the same year—creating jobs, GDP, and tax revenues almost immediately. Every dollar invested in DC turns into a demonstrable financial return for Canadian businesses, workers, communities, and governments.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Additionally, our Business Events team uses global insights to target and attract international events aligned with Canada's top economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

