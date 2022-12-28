Canada Laparoscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2031: Rising Bariatric Surgeries, Geriatric Populations, Minimally Invasive Procedures, Regulatory Approvals Influencing Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Laparoscopy Devices Market: Focus on Product, Application, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada laparoscopy devices market was valued at $392.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $865.6 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, growing geriatric population, rising bariatric population, and rising approval for robotic surgical systems.

The Canada laparoscopy devices market is in the developed phase. The rising preference for laparoscopic surgeries over open surgeries is leading to increased demand for laparoscopy devices such as laparoscopes, energy devices, access and closure devices, and the integration of industry with robotics and AI are some of the major opportunities in the Canada laparoscopy devices market.

Furthermore, some of the current key trends in the market are the shift from conventional surgeries to robot-assisted surgery, development and adoption of disposable laparoscopy devices, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing number of product launches among market players.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted practically all sectors and social functions worldwide, including the Canada laparoscopy devices market. COVID-19 led to a decline in the Canada laparoscopy devices market, as elective and surgical procedures were stopped during the lockdown.

Overall, the supply side was negatively impacted, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The significantly high number of laparoscopic procedures resumed after the restrictions were lifted, which offset the negative impact and led to the growth of the market in 2021.

In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic also helped in the adoption of disposable laparoscopy devices. Single-use laparoscopy devices eliminate the risk of cross-contamination, which turned out to be a favorable condition for their adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segmentation

The conventional laparoscopy devices segment holds the larger share in the Canada laparoscopy devices market at $350.6 million compared to the robotic-assisted laparoscopy devices segment which is valued at $41.5 million in the year 2021.

The general surgery segment holds the maximum share in the Canada laparoscopy devices market, and the urological surgery segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the market during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Hospitals account for the major share of the Canada laparoscopy devices market. The growth in the hospital segment is primarily driven by the uptake of laparoscopic procedures by private hospitals.

How can this report add value to an organization?

The type segment helps the reader understand the different types of laparoscopy products available in the market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of products that fall under the two main segments, i.e., conventional laparoscopy devices and robotic assisted laparoscopy devices.

The Canada laparoscopy devices market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as product launches, business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and regulatory and legal approvals. The favored strategy for the companies has been regulatory and legal activities and new offerings to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in June 2022, Ethicon, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, launched the next-gen Echelon 3000 stapler, a closure device for surgical procedures, and in December 2021, Medtronic plc received a Health Canada license for its Hugo RAS system for the expansion of robotic-assisted surgery.

The key players in the Canada laparoscopy devices market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different products for laparoscopic procedures. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Canada laparoscopy devices market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Moreover, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions will help the reader understand the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Recent Developments in the Canada Laparoscopy Devices Market

In June 2022 , Ethicon, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, launched the next-gen Echelon 3000 stapler, a closure device for surgical procedures.

, Ethicon, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, launched the next-gen Echelon 3000 stapler, a closure device for surgical procedures. In April 2022 , Ethicon, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, launched Enseal X1 Straight Jaw Tissue Sealer, a closure device for stronger sealing in several surgical procedures.

, Ethicon, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, launched Enseal X1 Straight Jaw Tissue Sealer, a closure device for stronger sealing in several surgical procedures. In December 2021 , Medtronic plc received a Health Canada license for its Hugo RAS system for the expansion of robotic-assisted surgery.

, Medtronic plc received a Health Canada license for its Hugo RAS system for the expansion of robotic-assisted surgery. In December 2021 , Intuitive Surgical Inc. received approval from the U.S. FDA for its 8 mm SureForm 30 curved-tip stapler (closure device).

, Intuitive Surgical Inc. received approval from the U.S. FDA for its 8 mm SureForm 30 curved-tip stapler (closure device). In July 2019 , Intuitive Surgical, Inc. acquired the robotic endoscope business of Scholly Fiberoptic. Through this acquisition, the company gained access to Scholly's robotic endoscope manufacturing line.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the players in this market are:

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun SE

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Group

CONMED Corporation

EIZO Corporation

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

