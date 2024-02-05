Canada Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024: Rates for Large Canadian and US Law Firms

05 Feb, 2024, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates of Canada's largest law firms and those from other countries with practices there.
The Report details average hourly rates by Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff for prior years and forecast for 2024 by overall rates and key practice areas. Based upon past metrics, the current economic environment in Canada and legal and financial projections for 2024, rates in Canada will rise 4-7%, according to the report.
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,100 law firms representing over 15,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the proprietary Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms
1.1 Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated
1.2 Overall Rates by Individual Large Canadian Law Firms
- Aird & Berlis LLP
- Bennett Jones LLP
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Chaitons LLP
- Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP
- Deeth Williams Wall LLP
- Fasken
- Goldman, Sloan, Nash & Haber LLP
- Goodmans, LLP
- Gowling WLG
- Lawson Lundell LLP
- Lunny MacInnes Law Corporation
- McCarthy Tetrault LLP
- McInnes Cooper
- McMillan LLP
- Miller Thomson LLP
- Minden Gross LLP
- MLT Aikins LLP
- Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L.
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Stewart McKelvey
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP
- Torys, LLP
- Wickwire Holm
1.3 City Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms
- Aird & Berlis LLP
- Toronto
- Bennett Jones LLP
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Quebec City
- Toronto
Vancouver (Canada)
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Chaitons LLP
- Toronto
- Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP
- Toronto
- Deeth Williams Wall LLP
- Toronto
- Fasken
- Montreal
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Goldman, Sloan, Nash & Haber LLP
- Toronto
- Goodmans, LLP
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Gowling WLG
- Calgary
- Kitchener
- Montreal
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Lawson Lundell LLP
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Lunny MacInnes Law Corporation
- Vancouver (Canada)
- McCarthy Tetrault LLP
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Quebec City
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- McInnes Cooper
- St. John's
- McMillan LLP
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Miller Thomson LLP
- Calgary
- Edmonton
- Kitchener
- Montreal
- Saskatoon
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Minden Gross LLP
- Toronto
- MLT Aikins LLP
- Toronto
- Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L.
- Montreal
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Stewart McKelvey
- St. John's
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Montreal
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP
- Toronto
- Torys, LLP
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Wickwire Holm
- Halifax
1.4 Practice Area Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms
- Aird & Berlis LLP
- Corporate
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Real Estate
- Tax
- Bennett Jones LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Corporate
- Financial Litigation
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Tax
- Trade
- Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Class Action
- Energy
- Environmental
- Financial Litigation
- Intellectual Property
- Litigation
- Real Estate
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Corporate
- Financial Litigation
- Healthcare
- Insurance
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
- Antitrust
- Bankruptcy
- Class Action
- Contracts
- Corporate
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
- Financial Litigation
- Healthcare
- Insurance
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Securities
- Tax
- Chaitons LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Litigation
- Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP
- Arbitration & Mediation
- Corporate
- Environmental
- Financial Litigation
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Deeth Williams Wall LLP
- Healthcare
- Fasken
- Bankruptcy
- Class Action
- Communications
- Corporate
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
- Financial Litigation
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- Trade
- Goldman, Sloan, Nash & Haber LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Litigation
- Real Estate
- Goodmans, LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Corporate
- Financial Litigation
- Healthcare
- Intellectual Property
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- Gowling WLG
- Bankruptcy
- Capital Markets
- Corporate
- Criminal Defense
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
- Energy
- Environmental
- Financial Litigation
- Healthcare
- Insurance
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Patent
- Real Estate
- Tax
- Lawson Lundell LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Corporate
- Litigation
- Lunny MacInnes Law Corporation
- Corporate
- Litigation
- McCarthy Tetrault LLP
- Antitrust
- Arbitration & Mediation
- Bankruptcy
- Capital Markets
- Class Action
- Contracts
- Corporate
- Financial Litigation
- Government
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Patent Prosecution
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- McInnes Cooper
- Class Action
- McMillan LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Capital Markets
- Class Action
- Corporate
- Financial Litigation
- Insurance
- Intellectual Property
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- Miller Thomson LLP
- Arbitration & Mediation
- Bankruptcy
- Communications
- Corporate
- Environmental
- Financial Litigation
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- Minden Gross LLP
- Financial Litigation
- Litigation
- MLT Aikins LLP
- Financial Litigation
- Real Estate
- Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L.
- Patent
- Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Capital Markets
- Class Action
- Corporate
- Financial Litigation
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Tax
- Stewart McKelvey
- Class Action
- Financial Litigation
- Litigation
- Stikeman Elliott LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Class Action
- Communications
- Corporate
- Energy
- Environmental
- Financial Litigation
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- Trade
- Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP
- Arbitration & Mediation
- Bankruptcy
- Corporate
- Financial Litigation
- Litigation
- Torys, LLP
- Arbitration & Mediation
- Bankruptcy
- Capital Markets
- Class Action
- Copyright
- Corporate
- Environmental
- Financial Litigation
- Government
- Healthcare
- Insurance
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Patent
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- Trade
- Wickwire Holm
- Arbitration & Mediation
- Bankruptcy
- Insurance
1.5 Overall City Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms
- Calgary
- Edmonton
- Halifax
- Kitchener
- Montreal
- Ottawa
- Quebec City
- Saskatoon
- St. John's
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
1.6 Overall Practice Area Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms
- Antitrust
- Arbitration & Mediation
- Bankruptcy
- Capital Markets
- Class Action
- Communications
- Contracts
- Copyright
- Corporate
- Criminal Defense
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
- Energy
- Environmental
- Financial Litigation
- Government
- Healthcare
- Insurance
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Patent
- Patent Prosecution
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- Trade
Section 2: Rates for Large US Law Firms
2.1 Large US Law Firms Consolidated
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
2.2 Overall Rates by Individual Large US Law Firm
- Baker McKenzie
- Cozen O'Connor
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Dickinson Wright PLLC
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- EY Law LLP
- Heenan Blaikie LLP
- Jones Day
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- KPMG International Limited
- Kroll Inc. Kroll Associates, Inc.
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
2.3 City Rates for Individual Large US Law Firms
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Toronto
- Baker McKenzie
- Toronto
- Cozen O'Connor
- Toronto
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Toronto
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Montreal
- Dickinson Wright PLLC
- Toronto
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Calgary
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- EY Law LLP
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Heenan Blaikie LLP
- Calgary
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Toronto
- MG International Limited
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Kroll Inc. Kroll Associates, Inc.
- Toronto
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Vancouver (Canada)
- tham & Watkins LLP
- Toronto
- wenstein Sandler PC
- Toronto
- Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.
- Windsor
- morrison & Foerster LLP
- Montreal
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Montreal
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Calgary
- Toronto
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Toronto
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Toronto
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Toronto
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Toronto
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Toronto
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Toronto
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Toronto
- White & Case LLP
- Toronto
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Toronto
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Toronto
2.4 Practice Area Rates for Individual Large US Law Firms
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Baker McKenzie
- Bankruptcy
- Corporate
- Financial Litigation
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Tax
- Trade
- Cozen O'Connor
- Trade
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Corporate
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Litigation
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Financial Litigation
- Dickinson Wright PLLC
- Corporate
- Insurance
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Bankruptcy
- Communications
- Corporate
- Financial Litigation
- Litigation
- EY Law LLP
- Immigration
- Heenan Blaikie LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Communications
- Corporate
- Litigation
- Jones Day
- Corporate
- Real Estate
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Financial Litigation
- KPMG International Limited
- Bankruptcy
- Financial Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Kroll Inc. Kroll Associates, Inc.
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
- Financial Litigation
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Corporate
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Corporate
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Labor & Employment
- Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.
- Bankruptcy
- Corporate
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Arbitration & Mediation
- Bankruptcy
- Corporate
- Environmental
- Financial Litigation
- Government
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Trade
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Corporate
- Financial Litigation
- Litigation
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Corporate
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Litigation
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Litigation
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Corporate
- Financial Litigation
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Litigation
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Bankruptcy
- Corporate
- Litigation
- White & Case LLP
- Financial Litigation
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Securities
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Corporate
2.5 Overall City Rates for Large US Law Firms
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Ottawa
- Toronto
- Vancouver (Canada)
- Windsor
2.6 Overall Practice Area Rates for Large US Law Firms
- Arbitration & Mediation
- Bankruptcy
- Communications
- Corporate
- Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
- Environmental
- Financial Litigation
- Government
- Immigration
- Insurance
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Real Estate
- Securities
- Tax
- Trade
