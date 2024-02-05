Canada Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024: Rates for Large Canadian and US Law Firms

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valeo 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates of Canada's largest law firms and those from other countries with practices there.

The Report details average hourly rates by Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff for prior years and forecast for 2024 by overall rates and key practice areas. Based upon past metrics, the current economic environment in Canada and legal and financial projections for 2024, rates in Canada will rise 4-7%, according to the report.

The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,100 law firms representing over 15,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the proprietary Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms

1.1 Large Canadian Law Firms Consolidated

1.2 Overall Rates by Individual Large Canadian Law Firms

Aird & Berlis LLP

Bennett Jones LLP

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

& Blackwell LLP Chaitons LLP

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP

& Vineberg, LLP Deeth Williams Wall LLP

Fasken

Goldman, Sloan, Nash & Haber LLP

Goodmans, LLP

Gowling WLG

Lawson Lundell LLP

Lunny MacInnes Law Corporation

McCarthy Tetrault LLP

McInnes Cooper

McMillan LLP

Miller Thomson LLP

Minden Gross LLP

MLT Aikins LLP

Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L.

d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L. Osler , Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Stewart McKelvey

Stikeman Elliott LLP

Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP

Torys, LLP

Wickwire Holm

1.3 City Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms

Aird & Berlis LLP Toronto

Bennett Jones LLP Calgary Montreal Toronto

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Calgary Montreal Quebec City Toronto

Vancouver ( Canada )

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Calgary Montreal Ottawa Toronto Vancouver ( Canada )

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP Calgary Montreal Toronto Vancouver ( Canada )

& Blackwell LLP Chaitons LLP Toronto

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP Toronto

& Vineberg, LLP Deeth Williams Wall LLP Toronto Fasken Montreal Ottawa Toronto Vancouver ( Canada )

Goldman, Sloan, Nash & Haber LLP Toronto

Goodmans, LLP Ottawa Toronto

Gowling WLG Calgary Kitchener Montreal Ottawa Toronto Vancouver ( Canada )

Lawson Lundell LLP Vancouver ( Canada )

Lunny MacInnes Law Corporation Vancouver ( Canada )

McCarthy Tetrault LLP Calgary Montreal Quebec City Toronto Vancouver ( Canada )

McInnes Cooper

St. John's

McMillan LLP Toronto Vancouver ( Canada )

Miller Thomson LLP Calgary Edmonton Kitchener Montreal Saskatoon Toronto Vancouver ( Canada )

Minden Gross LLP Toronto

MLT Aikins LLP Toronto

Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L. Montreal

d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L. Osler , Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Montreal Toronto Stewart McKelvey

, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP St. John's

Stikeman Elliott LLP Montreal Ottawa Toronto Vancouver ( Canada )

Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP Toronto

Torys, LLP Calgary Montreal Toronto

Wickwire Holm Halifax



1.4 Practice Area Rates for Individual Large Canadian Law Firms

Aird & Berlis LLP Corporate Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Litigation Real Estate Tax

Bennett Jones LLP Bankruptcy Corporate Financial Litigation Labor & Employment Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Tax Trade

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Bankruptcy Class Action Energy Environmental Financial Litigation Intellectual Property Litigation Real Estate

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Bankruptcy Corporate Financial Litigation Healthcare Insurance Labor & Employment Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Securities Tax

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP Antitrust Bankruptcy Class Action Contracts Corporate Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Financial Litigation Healthcare Insurance Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions Securities Tax

& Blackwell LLP Chaitons LLP Bankruptcy Litigation

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP Arbitration & Mediation Corporate Environmental Financial Litigation Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions

& Vineberg, LLP Deeth Williams Wall LLP Healthcare Fasken Bankruptcy Class Action Communications Corporate Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Financial Litigation Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Litigation Real Estate Securities Tax Trade

Goldman, Sloan, Nash & Haber LLP Bankruptcy Litigation Real Estate

Goodmans, LLP Bankruptcy Corporate Financial Litigation Healthcare Intellectual Property Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Securities Tax

Gowling WLG Bankruptcy Capital Markets Corporate Criminal Defense Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Energy Environmental Financial Litigation Healthcare Insurance Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Litigation Patent Real Estate Tax

Lawson Lundell LLP Bankruptcy Corporate Litigation

Lunny MacInnes Law Corporation Corporate Litigation

McCarthy Tetrault LLP Antitrust Arbitration & Mediation Bankruptcy Capital Markets Class Action Contracts Corporate Financial Litigation Government Labor & Employment Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Prosecution Real Estate Securities Tax

McInnes Cooper Class Action

McMillan LLP Bankruptcy Capital Markets Class Action Corporate Financial Litigation Insurance Intellectual Property Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Securities Tax

Miller Thomson LLP Arbitration & Mediation Bankruptcy Communications Corporate Environmental Financial Litigation Labor & Employment Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Securities Tax

Minden Gross LLP Financial Litigation Litigation

MLT Aikins LLP Financial Litigation Real Estate

Morency Societe d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L. Patent

d'Avocats, S.E.N.C.R.L. Osler , Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Bankruptcy Capital Markets Class Action Corporate Financial Litigation Labor & Employment Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Tax

, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Stewart McKelvey Class Action Financial Litigation Litigation

Stikeman Elliott LLP Bankruptcy Class Action Communications Corporate Energy Environmental Financial Litigation Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Securities Tax Trade

Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP Arbitration & Mediation Bankruptcy Corporate Financial Litigation Litigation

Torys, LLP Arbitration & Mediation Bankruptcy Capital Markets Class Action Copyright Corporate Environmental Financial Litigation Government Healthcare Insurance Labor & Employment Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Real Estate Securities Tax Trade

Wickwire Holm Arbitration & Mediation Bankruptcy Insurance



1.5 Overall City Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms

Calgary

Edmonton

Halifax

Kitchener

Montreal

Ottawa

Quebec City

Saskatoon

St. John's

Toronto

Vancouver ( Canada )

1.6 Overall Practice Area Rates for Large Canadian Law Firms

Antitrust

Arbitration & Mediation

Bankruptcy

Capital Markets

Class Action

Communications

Contracts

Copyright

Corporate

Criminal Defense

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Energy

Environmental

Financial Litigation

Government

Healthcare

Insurance

Intellectual Property

Labor & Employment

Litigation

Mergers & Acquisitions

Patent

Patent Prosecution

Real Estate

Securities

Tax

Trade

Section 2: Rates for Large US Law Firms

2.1 Large US Law Firms Consolidated

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

2.2 Overall Rates by Individual Large US Law Firm

Baker McKenzie

Cozen O'Connor

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

& Wardwell LLP Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Dickinson Wright PLLC

DLA Piper LLP (US)

EY Law LLP

Heenan Blaikie LLP

Jones Day

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

KPMG International Limited

Kroll Inc. Kroll Associates, Inc.

Kutak Rock LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Miller, Canfield , Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. Morrison & Foerster LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

White & Case LLP

Wiley Rein LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

2.3 City Rates for Individual Large US Law Firms

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Toronto

Baker McKenzie Toronto

Cozen O'Connor Toronto

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Toronto

& Wardwell LLP Debevoise & Plimpton LLP Vancouver ( Canada )

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Montreal

Dickinson Wright PLLC Toronto

DLA Piper LLP (US) Calgary Ottawa Toronto Vancouver ( Canada )

EY Law LLP Vancouver ( Canada )

Heenan Blaikie LLP Calgary Ottawa Toronto

Kirkland & Ellis LLP Toronto

MG International Limited Toronto Vancouver ( Canada )

Kroll Inc. Kroll Associates, Inc. Toronto

Kutak Rock LLP Vancouver ( Canada )

tham & Watkins LLP Toronto

wenstein Sandler PC Toronto

Miller, Canfield , Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. Windsor

morrison & Foerster LLP Montreal

Norton Rose Fulbright Montreal Ottawa Toronto

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Calgary Toronto

Proskauer Rose LLP Toronto

Shearman & Sterling LLP Toronto

Sidley Austin LLP Toronto

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Toronto

Squire Patton Boggs Toronto

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP Toronto

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP Toronto

White & Case LLP Toronto

Wiley Rein LLP Toronto

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Toronto

& Gallagher LLP

2.4 Practice Area Rates for Individual Large US Law Firms

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Bankruptcy Baker McKenzie Bankruptcy Corporate Financial Litigation Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Tax Trade

Cozen O'Connor Trade

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Corporate

& Wardwell LLP Debevoise & Plimpton LLP Litigation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Financial Litigation

Dickinson Wright PLLC Corporate Insurance

DLA Piper LLP (US) Bankruptcy Communications Corporate Financial Litigation Litigation

EY Law LLP Immigration

Heenan Blaikie LLP Bankruptcy Communications Corporate Litigation

Jones Day Corporate Real Estate

Kirkland & Ellis LLP Financial Litigation

KPMG International Limited Bankruptcy Financial Litigation Mergers & Acquisitions

Kroll Inc. Kroll Associates, Inc. Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Financial Litigation

Kutak Rock LLP Corporate

Latham & Watkins LLP Corporate Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Lowenstein Sandler PC Labor & Employment

Miller, Canfield , Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. Bankruptcy Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate

, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C. Morrison & Foerster LLP Bankruptcy

Norton Rose Fulbright Arbitration & Mediation Bankruptcy Corporate Environmental Financial Litigation Government Labor & Employment Litigation Trade

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Corporate Financial Litigation Litigation

Proskauer Rose LLP Corporate

Shearman & Sterling LLP Litigation

Sidley Austin LLP Litigation

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Bankruptcy Corporate Financial Litigation

Squire Patton Boggs Litigation

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP Bankruptcy

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP Bankruptcy Corporate Litigation

White & Case LLP Financial Litigation

Wiley Rein LLP Securities

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Corporate

& Gallagher LLP

2.5 Overall City Rates for Large US Law Firms

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Vancouver ( Canada )

( ) Windsor

2.6 Overall Practice Area Rates for Large US Law Firms

Arbitration & Mediation

Bankruptcy

Communications

Corporate

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

Environmental

Financial Litigation

Government

Immigration

Insurance

Intellectual Property

Labor & Employment

Litigation

Mergers & Acquisitions

Real Estate

Securities

Tax

Trade

