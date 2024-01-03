Canada Mats Expands Its Reach to the United States, Providing Premium Matting Solutions to Customers Nationwide

News provided by

Canada Mats

03 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada Mats, the leading provider of high-quality matting solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the United States, making its wide range of top-notch mats and floor coverings available to customers across the nation.

Continue Reading

With a reputation for excellence and an extensive selection of mats, including entrance mats, anti-fatigue mats, sports mats, logo mats, and more, Canada Mats has been a trusted name in the matting industry in Canada for over two decades. Now, they're bringing their exceptional products and service to customers in the United States, providing them with premium matting solutions for various applications.

"We are excited to bring the quality and craftsmanship of Canada Mats to our friends in the United States," said Deepak Raghavan, the President of Canada Mats. "Our mats are not only stylish but also durable and functional, making them a perfect fit for residential, commercial, sports and industrial spaces."

The company's expansion into the United States aligns with its mission to provide top-quality mats that enhance safety, aesthetics, and comfort in various settings. With this new development, customers in the USA can now enjoy the same level of expertise, exceptional service, and fast shipping that Canadian customers have appreciated for years. All the products will ship from locations in USA, so customers will not have to worry about customs brokerage and duty fees. 

For more information about Canada Mats and to explore their extensive range of matting solutions, visit their website at CanadaMats.ca. To inquire about products, custom solutions, or place an order, customers in the United States can contact their dedicated U.S. customer support team at 866-561-1921 or via email at [email protected].

About Canada Mats:

Canada Mats, a trusted name in the matting industry for over two decades, offers a wide range of high-quality matting solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Their extensive product line includes entrance mats, sports mats, anti-fatigue mats, logo mats, and more, all designed to enhance safety, aesthetics, and comfort.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rajan Khaira

Director of Marketing

Canada Mats

866-561-1921

[email protected]

SOURCE Canada Mats

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.