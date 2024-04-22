Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Highlights

Canada Nickel acquiring an 80% interest in Mann Property (~11,000 hectares)





Includes Mann Northwest, Central and Southeast properties that cover a combined 25 km strike length of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks





Northwest and Central will advance to resource delineation programs while Southeast will be drilled for the first time, all during the 2024 exploration program

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it is exercising its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Mann Nickel Property from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") as Canada Nickel consolidates its interests in bulk tonnage nickel projects east of Timmins, Ontario.

The option terms include:

(i) Exploration expenditures of $1.7 million on the Property (completed),



(ii) Cash payment to Noble of $350,000 (completed),



(iii) Annual cash payments to Noble of $100,000 (current),



(iv) Underlying NSR rights to previous claim owners and to Noble (to be registered).

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, commenting on the exercise of the option said, "We are pleased to complete the option agreement with Noble after our successful drill program in 2023 where all 15 holes intersected target mineralization. We are looking forward to further unlocking the potential of these three targets in 2024."

The option agreement was previously announced on November 22, 2021.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

