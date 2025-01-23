Canada Nickel Announces Positive Regional Exploration Results including Best Regional Exploration Result to Date at Midlothian

Midlothian: entire mineralized core length of 470 metres of 0.31% nickel, including 13.5 metres of 0.41% nickel in hole MID24-15
Bannockburn: All eight holes yielded well-mineralized intervals with five of eight holes containing intervals > 0.3% nickel.
Deloro: All eleven holes intersected well-mineralized intervals including hole DEL24-28 with 371 metres of 0.27% nickel including 39 metres of 0.30% nickel
Nesbitt: Drilling resumed with 382 metres of 0.22% nickel, including 27 metres of 0.27% nickel intersected in NES24-13
An additional regional resource to be published - total of eight resources by mid-2025
TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce additional exploration drilling results from the Company's Deloro, Bannockburn, Midlothian and Nesbitt properties. The Company completed over 118,000 metres of drilling on 14 properties during its successful 2024 drilling campaign, all located within 100 kilometres of the Timmins mining camp.
CEO Mark Selby said, "Today's results from four separate regional properties continue to demonstrate the scale of the sulphide nickel potential of the Timmins Nickel District. Midlothian's drilling results are showing consistent grades with an average grade that is the highest to date of all the Company's regional properties. Bannockburn drilling continues to yield excellent results – including identification of other high-grade targets as well as the intersection of a higher-grade zone within the bulk tonnage zone. We continue to successfully infill and extend the resource at Deloro, and we have successfully resumed drilling at Nesbitt, which is located just seven kilometres from Crawford, and which will become an additional resource by mid-2025."
Regional Exploration Programs
The Company now expects to publish a total of eight additional regional resources by mid-2025. Reid and Deloro have already been published and resources at Bannockburn, Mann Central, Mann West, Midlothian, Nesbitt, and Texmont are expected to further demonstrate the scale of nickel resources within the Timmins Nickel District.
Bannockburn Property
The Bannockburn Property is located 65 kilometres south of Timmins and approximately 20 kilometres west of Matachewan, Ontario. The property has multiple targets including two high-grade nickel zones. The B-zone geophysical target is the largest target consisting of a bulk tonnage nickel zone with approximately 1.6 kilometres of strike length and up to 700 m wide. The Company completed infill drilling on the B-Zone with nine holes drilled in the fall of 2024 (Figure 1). This release has results for seven of the nine drillholes. All holes were drilled through long intersections of strongly serpentinized and mineralized ultramafic rocks. With this drilling and the data collected in 2023, the company intends to produce a resource estimate by mid- 2025.
A single hole (BAN24-10) was drilled into the smaller D-zone to the northwest, confirming continuation of the mineralized ultramafic body almost 1 kilometre northwest of the main B-zone. The D-zone will need further drilling to test its potential extension from and connection to the B-zone (Figure 1).
Canada Nickel has also followed up on other prospective targets that tested for higher-grade material. Historically, higher grade intervals have been drilled at Bannockburn, within the C-zone and the F-zone. The company is planning to target the F-zone with a summer program, following up the positive results and promising geophysical downhole surveys from holes BAN24-18 and BAN24-21. See news releases of November 11 and December 5 of 2024 for those results.
Table 1 – Bannockburn drilling highlights.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)*
Ni %
Co %
Pd g/t
Pt g/t
Cr %
Fe %
S %
BAN24-07
67.3
402
334.7
0.26
0.010
0.003
0.005
0.15
4.11
0.01
including
116.5
151
34.5
0.29
0.009
0.003
0.003
0.10
3.68
0.01
BAN24-08
58.5
115
56.5
0.22
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.16
5.80
0.05
and
205.5
351
145.5
0.23
0.011
0.004
0.005
0.25
5.72
0.03
BAN24-09
24
66
42.0
0.24
0.010
0.003
0.005
0.36
5.47
0.07
and
87
351
264.0
0.27
0.010
0.005
0.005
0.13
4.36
0.04
including
225
331.5
106.5
0.30
0.009
0.007
0.006
0.10
3.57
0.05
BAN24-10
81
402
321.0
0.27
0.012
0.003
0.004
0.31
5.71
0.01
including
217.5
298.5
81.0
0.30
0.011
0.004
0.003
0.10
5.00
0.01
BAN24-11
73.9
363.5
289.6
0.29
0.009
0.005
0.004
0.10
3.62
0.04
including
75.5
99.5
24.0
0.40
0.011
0.020
0.013
0.11
3.94
0.12
BAN24-12
53.5
351
297.5
0.27
0.009
0.003
0.003
0.11
3.85
0.01
BAN24-14
60
401
341.0
0.29
0.009
0.004
0.004
0.11
3.81
0.02
including
329
392
63.0
0.31
0.010
0.011
0.009
0.11
3.99
0.04
BAN24-15
112.9
253.0
140.1
0.22
0.009
0.003
0.004
0.14
5.08
0.05
and
333.0
426.0
93.0
0.28
0.012
0.018
0.012
0.19
6.54
0.55
including
334.0
343.0
9.0
0.44
0.017
0.066
0.039
0.25
7.80
1.35
and
368.5
376.0
7.5
0.55
0.018
0.066
0.036
0.18
7.13
1.70
*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.
Drill results in italics with significantly higher sulphur contents are interpreted to be extensions of the C-Zone into the B-Zone
Midlothian Property
The Midlothian property is located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, 25 kilometres west of Matachewan and is directly accessible by road. Four drillholes were completed during the winter of 2023 (see July 11, 2023, release) and 12 additional drillholes were completed in the fall of 2024. All 12 holes intersected mineralized dunite at shallow depths (Figure 2). These holes were drilled on a target measuring 2.7 kilometres long and 0.4 to 0.9 kilometres wide with a target footprint of 1.7 km2 (compared to Crawford resource of 1.5 km2). This release contains assay information on 10 completed holes (see new releases dated April 13, 2023, and May 24, 2023). Assays are still pending on two drillholes.
With the combined 2023 and 2024 drilling, the company intends to produce an initial resource estimate at Midlothian by mid-2025.
Table 2 – Midlothian drilling highlights.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)*
Ni %
Co %
Pd g/t
Pt g/t
Cr %
Fe %
S %
MID24-05
15.5
406.4
390.9
0.28
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.14
4.71
0.01
including
141.5
237.5
96.0
0.30
0.012
0.003
0.003
0.12
4.33
0.01
MID24-06
0.2
253.6
253.4
0.26
0.012
0.003
0.003
0.31
5.53
0.01
including
174
253.6
79.6
0.30
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.12
4.87
0.01
and
252
399
147.0
0.30
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.11
4.59
0.01
MID24-07
2.5
385.5
383.0
0.26
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.26
5.53
0.02
including
42
85.5
43.5
0.30
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.11
4.26
0.02
MID24-08
35.3
317
281.7
0.26
0.011
0.003
0.004
0.27
5.40
0.02
and
319
399
80.0
0.28
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.14
4.69
0.01
MID24-09
6.5
89.7
83.2
0.29
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.11
4.20
0.04
and
138.5
399
260.5
0.27
0.012
0.004
0.004
0.25
5.62
0.02
including
139.5
190.5
51.0
0.30
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.26
4.06
0.03
MID24-10
126
406.5
280.5
0.24
0.012
0.004
0.005
0.26
5.60
0.03
including
286.5
342
55.5
0.29
0.011
0.003
0.004
0.14
4.67
0.01
MID24-11
8.8
31.1
22.3
0.28
0.011
0.002
0.002
0.10
3.65
0.06
and
119
385
266.0
0.26
0.012
0.003
0.003
0.28
5.39
0.02
including
119
229
110.0
0.29
0.010
0.003
0.004
0.11
4.43
0.02
MID24-12
4
71.9
67.9
0.27
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.29
5.36
0.07
and
94.2
185.5
91.3
0.19
0.012
0.006
0.008
0.39
6.72
0.04
and
212.5
399
186.5
0.23
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.24
6.00
0.02
MID24-15
31.3
501.0
469.7
0.31
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.11
4.02
0.02
Including
342.0
372.0
30.0
0.34
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.11
4.17
0.01
and
469.5
483.0
13.5
0.41
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.10
3.83
0.01
MID24-16
7
384
377.0
0.29
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.20
4.78
0.01
*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.
Deloro Project
The Deloro Project is located just 8 kilometres south of Timmins and is accessible year-round by road as well as located less than 2 kilometres from existing powerlines. In July 2024, the Company successfully filed a Mineral Resource Estimate on Deloro consisting of 357 million tonnes of Inferred Resources grading 0.25% nickel, and 81 million tonnes of Indicated Resources grading 0.25% nickel. In the fall of 2024, Canada Nickel drilled 19 new holes to expand the existing resource including the known boundary of the mineralized zone. This release outlines the results from 11 drillholes with assays pending on the remaining eight drillholes (Figure 3). The drillholes successfully intersected strongly mineralized sections of ultramafic rocks such as in hole DEL24-28 which returned 371.0 metres of 0.27% nickel including 39.0 metres of 0.30% nickel. The infill campaign continues to show the potential of Deloro which benefits from lower overburden thickness, and excellent proximity to major infrastructure including roads and powerlines. An updated resource for Deloro is planned by mid-2025.
Table 3 – Deloro drilling highlights.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)*
Ni %
Co %
Pd g/t
Pt g/t
Cr %
Fe %
S %
DEL24-23
8.5
70.9
62.4
0.23
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.16
5.37
0.08
and
121.3
402.0
280.7
0.26
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.28
5.25
0.06
including
339.5
375.5
36.0
0.29
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.13
5.22
0.07
DEL24-25
12.0
368.0
356.0
0.25
0.012
0.003
0.004
0.33
5.67
0.08
including
252.0
316.5
64.5
0.28
0.012
0.003
0.003
0.25
5.25
0.04
DEL24-27
14.0
226.0
212.0
0.25
0.011
0.003
0.004
0.35
5.70
0.05
and
240.0
268.5
28.5
0.27
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.28
5.19
0.08
and
277.5
501
223.5
0.27
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.28
5.19
0.08
including
339.0
358.5
19.5
0.30
0.012
0.003
0.004
0.25
5.18
0.04
and
451.5
471.0
19.5
0.30
0.012
0.003
0.003
0.22
5.34
0.05
DEL24-28
130.0
501.0
371.0
0.27
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.19
5.00
0.05
including
252.0
291.0
39.0
0.30
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.16
5.20
0.05
DEL24-29B
120.4
363.0
242.6
0.23
0.012
0.003
0.004
0.43
5.95
0.06
DEL24-31
12.5
292.3
279.8
0.26
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.23
5.24
0.08
and
317.5
389.5
72.0
0.23
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.21
4.86
0.22
and
486.5
519.0
32.5
0.22
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.20
5.25
0.09
DEL24-32
48.7
416.5
367.8
0.26
0.011
0.003
0.004
0.33
5.66
0.04
including
267.0
394.5
127.5
0.29
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.24
5.37
0.05
DEL24-33
3.6
198.8
195.2
0.24
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.18
5.21
0.06
including
4.5
22.5
18.0
0.29
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.11
5.27
0.08
DEL24-34
18.0
58.0
40.0
0.20
0.012
0.003
0.005
0.49
5.71
0.02
and
93.0
420.0
327.0
0.27
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.20
4.95
0.05
DEL24-36
42.0
231.6
189.6
0.21
0.010
0.004
0.004
0.23
5.68
0.04
DEL24-37
9.2
196.7
187.5
0.28
0.010
0.003
0.003
0.22
4.53
0.03
Including
51.0
75.0
24.0
0.30
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.27
4.73
0.01
and
204.6
501.0
296.4
0.28
0.011
0.003
0.003
0.12
5.11
0.03
*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.
Nesbitt Property
The Nesbitt Property is located just 7 kilometres north-northwest of Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project. Nesbitt contains two ultramafic sills that strike east-west, the larger sill having a geophysical expression of 1.0 kilometres along strike. Preliminary drill results were announced in 2021 and 2022 (see news release dated May 10, 2022).
Given the close proximity to Crawford and minimal overburden, Nesbitt could present an opportunity to provide aggregate material to the mine site construction as well as additional nickel ore.
In the fall of 2024, the Company drilled eight new holes to infill sections of the Nesbitt ultramafic with the goal of producing a resource estimate in 2025. The current drill program will infill the western ultramafic and is planned for Q1 2025.
Assay results from seven of the drillholes (Figure 4) are disclosed in this release. All holes intersected serpentinized and mineralized peridotite and lesser dunite, interrupted by minor late dykes.
Table 4 – Drilling highlights Nesbitt program
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)*
Ni %
Co %
Pd g/t
Pt g/t
Cr %
Fe %
S %
NES24-12
21.7
272.4
250.7
0.24
0.012
0.008
0.008
0.30
6.06
0.09
NES24-13
67.8
450.0
382.2
0.22
0.011
0.006
0.007
0.34
6.32
0.07
including
268.5
295.5
27.0
0.27
0.010
0.009
0.008
0.12
4.71
0.19
and
372.0
378.0
6.0
0.30
0.012
0.012
0.012
0.20
5.26
0.09
NES24-15
22.5
351.0
328.5
0.23
0.011
0.003
0.005
0.27
5.80
0.06
NES24-16
25.5
74.9
49.4
0.23
0.012
0.010
0.008
0.25
6.29
0.07
and
137.7
148.0
10.3
0.25
0.011
0.013
0.010
0.14
5.02
0.11
and
155.5
168.0
12.5
0.23
0.010
0.008
0.006
0.17
5.32
0.16
NES24-17
7.5
149.5
142.0
0.20
0.012
0.019
0.016
0.31
6.88
0.08
and
186.2
205.0
18.8
0.21
0.012
0.010
0.005
0.31
6.50
0.08
NES24-18
54.0
97.5
43.5
0.17
0.011
0.005
0.008
0.47
7.31
0.04
and
172.3
201.0
28.7
0.19
0.011
0.009
0.008
0.37
6.67
0.03
and
230.0
501.0
271.0
0.18
0.011
0.010
0.008
0.45
6.96
0.04
NES24-19
88.5
208.5
120.0
0.19
0.012
0.010
0.006
0.39
7.10
0.05
and
214.8
308.8
94.0
0.24
0.011
0.008
0.006
0.20
5.80
0.05
*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.
Table 5: Drillhole Orientation
Hole ID
Easting (mE)
Northing (mN)
Azimuth (⁰)
Dip (⁰)
Length (m)
DELORO
DEL24-23
480980
5360569
60
-84
402
DEL24-25
480231
5361597
70
-50
408
DEL24-27
480334
5361525
70
-84
501
DEL24-28
480294
5361200
70
-50
501
DEL24-29B
480713
5360636
310
-76
363
DEL24-31
480475
5361470
70
-50
519
DEL24-32
480240
5361390
70
-50
501
DEL24-33
480809
5361303
70
-50
300
DEL24-34
480497
5360715
70
-50
420
DEL24-36
480900
5360945
70
-50
336
DEL24-37
480566
5360849
70
-84
501
BANNOCKBURN
BAN24-07
506617
5314086
240
-55
402
BAN24-08
506677
5313701
240
-55
381
BAN24-09
506475
5314390
240
-55
351
BAN24-10
505420
5315110
75
-50
402
BAN24-11
506342
5314134
60
-55
363
BAN24-12
507225
5313385
235
-55
351
BAN24-14
506931
5313715
235
-55
401
BAN24-15
506931
5313715
55
-55
426
MIDLOTHIAN
MID24-05
499940
5303217
180
-50
406
MID24-06
499296
5303222
180
-50
399
MID24-07
499710
5303026
5
-50
399
MID24-08
499103
5303244
180
-50
399
MID24-09
499590
5302980
180
-50
399
MID24-10
498903
5303246
180
-50
408
MID24-11
499590
5302980
335
-50
385
MID24-12
498700
5303180
180
-50
399
MID24-15
500524
5303089
180
-50
493
MID24-16
499097
5302989
180
-50
384
NESBIT
NES24-12
469000
5417050
180
-50
321
NES24-13
468820
5417140
180
-50
450
NES24-15
469841
5417205
195
-50
351
NES24-16
468720
5417007
180
-50
252
NES24-17
470141
5417148
195
-50
378
NES24-18
468905
5417140
180
-50
501
NES24-19
469883
5416994
15
-50
353
Automated Market Making Services
The Company has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of January 23, 2024, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.
ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.
About ICP Securities Inc.
ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.
Statement Regarding TSX Venture
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying
Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby. All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.
Qualified Person and Data Verification
Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.
About Canada Nickel Company
Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.
This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing and completion (if at all) of mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, corporate and technical objectives, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition described herein and the completion of the transaction. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
