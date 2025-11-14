Canada Nickel Announces the Referral of the Company's Crawford Project to the Major Projects Office by the Government of Canada

TIMMINS, ON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that its flagship Crawford Nickel Project ("Crawford" or the "Crawford Project") has been officially referred to the Major Projects Office by the Government of Canada. The Company was pleased to host this important announcement by the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources on November 13th, 2025 at its Timmins regional headquarters.

"Canada's future depends on delivery today. By investing in critical minerals and nation-building infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for an economy that is stronger, more resilient, and built to lead in a low-carbon world," said Minister Hodgson. "Projects like Crawford show how Canada can power the clean economy at home and for our allies, create thousands of high-paying careers, and do it in a way that respects the environment and Indigenous rights."

"We are encouraged and deeply appreciative of this recognition of the strategic importance of the Crawford Project," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel. "We appreciate the Government of Canada's leadership in advancing projects of national significance with the coordination and urgency they deserve."

Mr. Selby continued, "We look forward to working with the government and the Major Projects Office to unlock the financing and permitting necessary to break ground and begin construction on the project by the end of next year. With aligned federal and provincial support, our experienced management team can continue to advance development of Crawford and unlock the Timmins Nickel District as an important secure, domestic supply of critical minerals – nickel, cobalt, and North America's only domestic source of chromium – while advancing strong Indigenous partnerships and delivering on Canada's clean energy and climate ambitions."

Located just north of Timmins, the Crawford Project benefits from direct access to power, road, and rail infrastructure, and is co-developed with the Company's long-standing First Nations partners in the region. In addition to advancing one of the world's largest nickel reserves1, Canada Nickel has developed innovative carbon capture technology through its proprietary IPT Carbonation process. Once operational, the Crawford Project is expected to also become one of Canada's largest carbon storage facilities – contributing meaningfully to both environmental and economic goals while helping to drive long-term prosperity in Northern Ontario and across the country.

An independent economic assessment estimates $70 billion in GDP for Canada over the life of the mine, supporting roughly 185,000 person-years of employment, including about 1,000 full time jobs and 3,000 indirect and induced roles. Please refer to news release dated October 15, 2025 on the Economic Impact Study. The Economic Impact Study was based on information from the Company's feasibility study published in November 2023.

