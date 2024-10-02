Canada Nickel Begins Submission of Federal Impact Statement for Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has begun the submission of the federal Impact Statement (the "Submission") for the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("the Project") and expects to complete this submission within the next six weeks.

The federal Impact Statement includes critical baseline data and analysis of the environmental, social, and economic effects of the Project. It reflects Canada Nickel's commitment to responsible mining practices and outlines mitigation measures to address potential negative impacts, therefore enhancing the Project's benefits. The findings within the Submission are a result of extensive consultations with Indigenous Nations, local communities, government agencies, subject matter experts, and key stakeholders.

"The submission of our federal Impact Statement for the Project represents another major milestone for the Company and brings us one step closer to securing our permits, which we are targeting in 2025," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel. "We're grateful for the strong partnerships we've built with Indigenous Nations and community stakeholders, whose contributions have been essential in shaping the Submission. Their input and advice helped ensure the Project aligns with our shared values of sustainability and regional economic growth."

The Submission highlights the Company's commitment to responsible development and aligns with its public timeline commitments. "As the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project continues to make progress, it is well-positioned to drive regional economic growth and produce critical minerals as global demand continues to rise, with Canada Nickel playing a key role in the global transition to a low carbon economy." added Selby.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

