Canada Nickel Company Publishes First Environmental Social and Governance Report

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report ("ESG Report" or the "Report"). To view a pdf version of the Report, please click here .

This document is the Company's inaugural ESG Report and contains key disclosures reported in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative: Core Option. It also outlines the Company's contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the 10 Principles of the United Nations Global Compact.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel said, "Publicizing our initial ESG Report is a significant step in our commitment to transparency and accountability with Indigenous Nations, stakeholders, investors, employees, key business partners, and regulators. We recognize that meeting the demand for critical minerals can only be successfully achieved if we also meet our responsibilities to communities and the environment. Canada Nickel is fully committed to applying a sustainable mindset to strategic decision-making while maintaining our focus on positive outcomes, meaningful collaboration, and continuous improvement."

Reporting topics for 2022 were determined through a materiality assessment where we asked internal and external sources, including Indigenous Peoples and key stakeholder groups to evaluate the relevance and importance of potential topics to their interests and to our operations.

"We are extremely appreciative of the information provided by Indigenous Peoples and stakeholders during both our materiality assessment and our ongoing engagement activities. The feedback we receive ensures that our operating decisions and disclosures, including the 2022 ESG Report, are aligned to public interests and expectations," commented Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com

