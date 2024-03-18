Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

A total of six holes have been completed at Reid and seventeen holes have also been completed at Crawford as part of a program to delineate an initial palladium-platinum (PGM) resource for which assays are pending. Four drill rigs are currently operating, and a fifth drill rig is expected to begin on April 1st. As outlined in a conference call held on February 23, 2024, the Company's 2024 exploration program is targeting delivery of seven additional resources by Q2-2025 and six further discoveries.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel said, "Our 2024 exploration program has started very strongly with the best drill interval to date at Reid and a new discovery at Newmarket. The long drill interval of higher-grade material at Reid is very encouraging and the first section delineating an over 800 metre width of target ultramafic sequence - nearly 2 times thicker than Crawford - highlights the very large-scale potential of this property".

"The initial Newmarket results are also very encouraging, despite the fact we were only able to drill at the least attractive geophysical target due to seasonal logistical constraints. This initial drilling occurred on the edge of the eastern end of the 7-km long Newmarket target, which is contiguous with the Mann Southeast target and is part of an overall geophysical target more than three times larger than Crawford," Selby continued.

Reid Property

The Reid Property is located just 16 km southwest of Crawford and contains a geophysical target of 3.9 km2 nearly 2.4 times larger than Crawford (see Figure 1). The Company currently has an ongoing drilling program, with all six initial drillholes intersecting long intervals of dunite and five holes ending in mineralization. Complete assays for hole REI24-17 are disclosed in this release and five holes have assays pending. Hole REI24-17 was collared near the west border of the target and drilled north toward the center of the intrusion. The full interval of 675 metres, beginning at 27 metres downhole, assayed 0.25% nickel including 142.5 metres of 0.32% nickel and 24 metres of 0.4% nickel. In this area the ultramafic sequence is more than 800 metres thick, nearly twice that of Crawford's main zone (Figure 2).

The Company aims to complete an initial resource at Reid by Q4 2024.

Table 1 – Reid drilling downhole composite.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % REI24-17 27.0 702.0 675.0 0.25 0.012 0.010 0.007 0.69 5.99 0.07 including 304.5 447 142.5 0.32 0.013 0.024 0.012 0.71 5.73 1.27 Including 385.5 409.5 24.0 0.40 0.014 0.027 0.011 0.70 5.89 1.50

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 2: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (⁰) Dip (⁰) Length (m) REI24-17 456365 5403800 0 -60 702 REI24-18 456760 5404150 180 -60 720 REI24-19 456960 5404305 180 -60 726 REI24-20 456565 5404100 180 -60 702 REI24-21 456565 5404300 180 -60 702 REI24-22 456565 5404300 0 -60 492

Newmarket Property

The Newmarket Property is located 35 kilometres east of Crawford, 28 kilometres south of Cochrane, and 50 kilometres northeast of Timmins, covering the southwest corner of Newmarket Township. The property contains one large, elongated ultramafic body, that connects to the northwest to the Mann Southeast property (Figures 3-4). Newmarket has a target geophysical footprint of 2.2 km2, larger than Crawford at 1.6 km2 and connects to Mann Southeast property which has a target footprint of 4.1 km2 where historical drilling had five drillholes with isolated samples of 0.25-0.33% nickel.

The following summarizes drill results from the first two holes drilled at Newmarket completed during January, 2024 which were drilled off the edge of the eastern tail of the property on least geophysically prospective end of this target due to seasonal logistical constraints. More drilling is planned for the summer 2024 campaign which will also target Mann Southeast.

The initial two holes intersected mineralized and well serpentinized peridotite and dunite and ended in mineralization. Mineralization was delineated along a 0.8 kilometre strike length along the eastern margin within the 7.0 kilometre total distance of the geophysical target. The target remains open to the west for 6.2 kilometres where it connects to the Mann Southeast ultramafic target (See Figure 4).

Table 3 – Newmarket drilling downhole composites.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Ni % Co % Pd g/t Pt g/t Cr % Fe % S % NEW24-01 45.0 418.0 373.0 0.24 0.010 0.003 0.004 0.45 6.25 0.04 NEW24-02A 75.7 417.0 341.3 0.17 0.013 0.003 0.005 0.33 7.94 0.03 Including 294.5 417.0 122.5 0.24 0.011 0.003 0.004 0.27 8.83 0.04

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 4: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (⁰) Dip (⁰) Length (m) NEW24-01 510729 5404260 50 -50 418 NEW24-02A 510007 5404669 40 -50 417

Grant of Options and RSUs

The Company also announced today that, effective March 11, 2024, it granted to certain officers, directors and/or employees of the Corporation (i) an aggregate of 3,830,000 options to acquire common shares of the Corporation (the "Options") and (ii) an aggregate of 2,000,130 restricted share units of the Corporation (the "RSUs"). The Options have an exercise price of $1.47 per common share, a five-year term from the date of grant and vest annually in equal thirds beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant. The RSUs vest annually in equal thirds beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant.

