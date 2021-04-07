CANADA NOW Powered by Telefilm Canada Joins Forces with Telescope to Launch all New Film and Television Discoverability Tool in the U.S.

"Beyond Arthouse cinemas and film festivals, it is often a challenge to locate and watch Canadian film and television projects here in the US. This difficulty was the catalyst for CANADA NOW to build something new and we couldn't be more thrilled to support it and share!" -Khawar Nasim, Acting Consul General, Consulate General of Canada in New York

As evidenced most recently by the outpouring of love for Schitt's Creek, there is clearly an enthusiastic audience for Canadian content in the US. We are delighted to collaborate with Telefilm Canada and the Consulate General of Canada in New York to raise the profile of Canadian films and series even further. - Justine Barda, Founder and CEO, Telescope

CANADA NOW 's monthly boutique curation will spotlight six different programming sections in addition to the searchable database of productions accessible within the U.S. The site is now live and every month will feature a section on New Arrivals, Classic Films and a spotlight called Indigenous Voices. For the month of April, in addition to those sections, the site will feature a section on Canadian Oscar-nominated films called Oscar Loves Canada, a spotlight on International Jazz Day as well as a section called National Film Board Gems composed of five films selected by the National Film Board of Canada. These additional curated sections will change every month to keep things fresh and offer new content.

"After tremendous successes in Europe and other countries around the world Telefilm Canada has partnered with Telescope to develop and build a fully searchable database accessible on one platform. It offers a way to find fresh and inspiring new content as well as thousands of precious Canadian gems from first features to award winning films and series."

- Christa Dickenson, Executive Director, Telefilm Canada

"The NFB is thrilled to be partnering on CANADA NOW to bring powerful and timely Canadian storytelling to an ever-wider US audience. With thousands of productions online, Canada's public producer and distributor, the NFB, is a world-renowned source of acclaimed animation, documentary, fiction, interactive works and more."

- Claude Joli-Coeur, Government Film Commissioner and NFB Chairperson

For monthly updates on new content please sign up for the CANADA NOW newsletter here .

To check out CANADA NOW's microsite on Telescope and its vast database of the incredible content that can be viewed in the US, click here !

Telefilm Canada

Telefilm is dedicated to the cultural, commercial and industrial success of Canada's audiovisual industry. Through funding and promotion programs, Telefilm supports dynamic companies and creative talent at home and around the world. Telefilm also makes recommendations regarding the certification of audiovisual treaty coproductions to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and administers the programs of the Canada Media Fund. Launched in 2012, the Talent Fund raises private donations to principally support emerging talent. Visit telefilm.ca and follow us on Twitter at @telefilm_canada and on Facebook at @telefilmcanada

Consulate General of Canada in New York

The Consulate General of Canada in New York represents the Government of Canada in New York, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Bermuda. The Consulate General's efforts and engagements cover a range of political, commercial, cultural, security and economic interests to Canada in our region. From providing business clients with practical advice and on-the-ground intelligence, to engaging with local, state and federal government representatives, to servicing Canadians and visa holders, the Consulate General of Canada in New York is highly engaged with stakeholders across multiple sectors and industries. Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaNY Facebook: @CanadaNY and on Instagram: @canada.newyork

About the NFB

The NFB is Canada's public producer and distributor of award-winning documentaries, auteur animation, interactive stories and participatory experiences, working with talented creators across the country. The NFB is taking action to combat systemic racism and become a more open and diverse organization, while working to strengthen Indigenous-led production and gender equity in film and digital media. NFB productions have won more than 7,000 awards, including 12 Oscars. To access this unique content, visit NFB.ca.

Telescope

Telescope Film promotes international film to American audiences. Our site is powered by a database of 450,000 titles with one-click access to over 150 streaming services. We also offer curation, in the form of Telescope Recommends and a weekly Spotlight, to help users discover new content from around the world. Visit us at https://telescopefilm.com/ .

Find us online

Find us on Facebook

SOURCE Telefilm Canada

Related Links

https://telefilm.ca/en/

