Canada nutraceuticals market size to increase by USD 7.95 billion: Functional food segment will account for the highest market share growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canada nutraceuticals market by product, distribution, and geography - forecast and analysis - 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% and register an incremental growth of USD 7.95 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Canada Nutraceuticals Market 2023-2027

The Canada nutraceuticals market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc.: The company offers nutraceuticals such as Acta-Resveratrol, Active Green Tea, and Advanced B Complex.

The company offers nutraceuticals such as Acta-Resveratrol, Active Green Tea, and Advanced B Complex. Amway Corp.: The company offers nutraceuticals under the brand Nutrilite.

The company offers nutraceuticals under the brand Nutrilite. Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers nutraceuticals such as Fibersol and Microbiome Solutions.

The company offers nutraceuticals such as Fibersol and Microbiome Solutions. Arkopharma Laboratories: The company offers nutraceuticals such as vitamins and minerals.

The company offers nutraceuticals such as vitamins and minerals. Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc.: The company offers nutraceuticals such as powders, capsules, and liquid hard gel capsules.

The company offers nutraceuticals such as powders, capsules, and liquid hard gel capsules. Cargill Inc.

Danone SA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

E.I.D. Parry India Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising popularity of functional foods, continuous rise in healthcare costs, and increasing awareness of nutraceutical products. However, a strict regulatory framework and complex guidelines for marketing dietary supplements are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into functional food, dietary supplements, and functional beverages. The functional food segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Some of the main functional foods include prebiotics, probiotics, breakfast cereals, oats, soy, and other foods rich in fatty acids, fiber, and carotenoids. These foods improve overall health and reduce the risk of disease. Such factors will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Related reports:

The generic drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 176.25 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (small-molecule generics and biosimilars), route of administration (oral, injectables, topical, and inhalers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

The antibiotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,066.66 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics), route of administration (intravenous, oral, and others), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this Canada nutraceuticals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nutraceuticals market in Canada between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the nutraceuticals market size in Canada and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Canada nutraceuticals market vendors

Nutraceuticals market scope in Canada Report Coverage Details Page number 128 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.42 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc., Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Cargill Inc., Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., E.I.D. Parry India Ltd., General Mills Inc., Innophos Holdings Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Matsun Nutrition Inc., Mead Johnson and Co. LLC, Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Valensa International, W. R. Grace and Co., and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on Canada : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Canada : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Nutraceuticals market in Canada 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Nutraceuticals market in Canada 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Functional food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Functional food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Functional food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Functional food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Functional food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Functional beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Functional beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Functional beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Functional beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Functional beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online retail stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Online retail stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Online retail stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Online retail stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online retail stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Specialty stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Supermarkets/hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Supermarkets/hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Supermarkets/hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Supermarkets/hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Supermarkets/hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 64: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 65: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 66: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 67: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 68: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 69: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc.

Exhibit 70: Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 73: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 76: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

11.6 Arkopharma Laboratories

Exhibit 80: Arkopharma Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 81: Arkopharma Laboratories - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: Arkopharma Laboratories - Key offerings

11.7 Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc.

Exhibit 83: Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 86: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Danone SA

Exhibit 90: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 91: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 93: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Danone SA - Segment focus

11.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 95: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 E.I.D. Parry India Ltd.

Exhibit 100: E.I.D. Parry India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: E.I.D. Parry India Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: E.I.D. Parry India Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: E.I.D. Parry India Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 104: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 105: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 106: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 107: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 108: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

11.13 Innophos Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 109: Innophos Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Innophos Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Innophos Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.14 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 112: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 113: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 115: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

11.15 Mead Johnson and Co. LLC

Exhibit 117: Mead Johnson and Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Mead Johnson and Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Mead Johnson and Co. LLC - Key offerings

11.16 Nestle SA

Exhibit 120: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 123: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Nestle SA - Segment focus

11.17 W. R. Grace and Co.

Exhibit 125: W. R. Grace and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: W. R. Grace and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: W. R. Grace and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: W. R. Grace and Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio