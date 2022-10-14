Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2021-2022 & 2027: Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Apple, Paramount, YouTube, Facebook, Rogers, Videotron, Cogeco, Shaw Comms, Shaw Direct, Bell, Telus

Oct 14, 2022, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.
The report covers the following:
OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
- SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, CraveTV, Illico, Stack TV and Paramount+/CBS All Access
- AVOD forecasts for YouTube, Facebook, CTV, Global, TVA, CBC
Pay-TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
- Forecasts for Rogers, Videotron, Cogeco, Shaw Comms, Shaw Direct, Bell TV, Telus TV and Max TV
Key Topics Covered:
Population (000)
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband holds (000)
- Smartphone subscribers (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video viewers (000)
- OTT TV & video viewers/pop
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
- Online rental revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO video revs (US$ mil.)
- SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
- OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)
AVOD revenues/Population $
- SVOD revenues/Population $
- SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed band HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD
- homes
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed band HH
- SVOD subs/Smartphone users
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
SVOD ARPU by operator ($)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
4AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)
- YouTube
- Facebook/Instagram
- Other
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asp4nk
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article