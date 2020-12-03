Canada Pharmacy: New Rx Export Ban and Cheaper Meds for US Residents

SURREY, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28th Health Canada announced new export bans on certain medications, citing a need to protect their own supplies of certain needed medications that are either directly or indirectly related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these medicines are the same ones at Canada Pharmacy that the US Government were hoping to import as part of their efforts (July 2020 White House Executive Order) to make more affordable medication available to Americans.

In explaining their rationale for introducing these measures, Health Canada stated that Canada currently sources 68% of its drugs from overseas. Given current situations in both countries, the lack of domestic pharmaceutical production in Canada increases the risk that might come with drug shortages. Especially if vast amounts of certain meds are earmarked for import to the US and buyers who may be able to gain advantages in procuring those drugs for US wholesalers.

Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu had this to say regarding banning the export of certain drugs to the US – "Drug shortages remain a global challenge and COVID-19 has increased demand for certain drugs, adding to the complexity of ensuring drug supply where it is needed. The Government of Canada remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure Canadians have access to the medications they need, when they need them."

This development is very much one of note for Canadian pharmacies like Canada Pharmacy who are now in even more of a position to be a very valuable resource for US consumers looking to order cheaper medication online from Canada. As a member of the CIPA certified group of Canadian online pharmacies, Canada Pharmacy does agree that measures to protect the supply of needed medications in Canada is important.

Depending on the type, US customers can order medication from Canada Pharmacy without running into the same restrictions that wholesale importers are now going to face. This makes ordering drugs from Canada an even more appealing option for US residents these days.

For more on the US White House Executive Order related to lowering drug prices in America, click here. For more from Health Canada on the Canadian banning of drug exports to the USA, click here.

Canada pharmacy is a Canadian online pharmacy that is among the best choices for Americans who shop at a pharmacy in Canada to save money on medications. It is able to source medications in a way that allows for the best prices on Rx drugs from Canada. All orders require a prescription and are then dispensed by a licensed pharmacist, in the same way they would at any brick n' mortar pharmacy in America. Pay less for medication ordered online from Canada.

