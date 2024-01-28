Canada Probiotic Supplements Market 2023, USD 75.75 million Incremental Growth is Expected During 2023-2028, Rising awareness and benefits to Boost Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The probiotic supplements market in Canada is set to grow by USD 75.75 million from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period. The market is driven by Increased awareness about lifestyle-related diseases. Rising awareness of the health benefits is a key driver. These live microorganisms enhance gut health, promoting nutrient absorption, improving bowel movements, and preventing harmful bacteria growth. Probiotic supplements are also recognized for preventing diarrhea, reducing dental issues, and managing periodontitis, contributing to increased consumer demand and fostering market growth in Canada.

The rise in demand for weight management products is an emerging trend fueling the growth, while the stringent government regulations and guidelines in manufacturing probiotics may hamper the growth.

The probiotic supplements market in Canada analysis includes Disease Type, Type, and geography landscape.

The gastrointestinal diseases segment is poised for substantial growth, particularly driven by conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diarrhea, and other gastrointestinal diseases. With IBS affecting approximately 21% of Americans and being more prevalent in women, there is a significant opportunity for addressing these conditions.

Factors Influencing Growth

The Canada Probiotic Supplements Market is characterized by a diverse range of probiotics, including Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Saccharomyces boulardii. Governed by Health Canada regulations, the market emphasizes dietary supplements for gut health and immune system support. With a focus on CFU (Colony Forming Units), the integration of prebiotics, and synbiotics, the market includes offerings such as refrigerated and shelf-stable probiotics, catering to varied preferences. Additional aspects involve Natural Health Products (NHPs), functional foods, vegan and children's probiotics, and solutions for senior health. Clinical trials, E-commerce and pharmacy sales, FDA approval, organic certification, and innovation in strain development contribute to the dynamic landscape, with consumer awareness and sustainability being key trends.

