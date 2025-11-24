Canada Stablecorp Landmark: QCAD Becomes Canada's First Compliant CAD Stablecoin

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - On behalf of the QCAD Digital Trust, Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. (Stablecorp), a pioneering Canadian digital asset infrastructure company and servicer of the QCAD Digital Trust, announced today a significant milestone for Canada's financial landscape. Following a multi-year regulatory approval process, the QCAD Digital Trust has received a final receipt for the prospectus qualifying the distribution of QCAD tokens pursuant to Canada's current regulatory framework for stablecoins. This officially makes QCAD Canada's first compliant CAD stablecoin.

This landmark achievement is the culmination of years of dedicated collaboration between Stablecorp, on behalf of the QCAD Digital Trust, and members of the Canadian Securities Administrators. In doing so, Stablecorp has established a new benchmark for transparency and trust in the digital asset space, paving the way for the mainstream adoption of digital currency in Canada.

"From day one, our mission was not to take the easy route, but the right one," said Jean Desgagne, Chair of Stablecorp. "This approval is not just a victory for Stablecorp; it's a defining moment for Canada. We have proven that innovation and regulation can go hand-in-hand, providing the robust foundation for the future of the Digital Canadian economy."

"It is almost six years since we've minted the very first Canadian Dollar token in 2020," said Fred Pye, a Director and Co-Founder of Stablecorp. "At times it felt like an uphill battle, but as was proven when I launched the world's first regulated Bitcoin ETP, we are in the business of creating paradigm shifting products, and thrive at being at the forefront of digital transformation."

A New Era of Canadian Digital Currencies

QCAD is a digital token that maintains a stable value of 1 Canadian dollar, by holding 1-to-1 dollar reserves for each issued QCAD at regulated financial institutions. This unlocks transformative benefits for all Canadians:

QCAD serves as a secure and stable bridge between the traditional Canadian economy and the burgeoning global ecosystem. It allows for seamless integration with blockchain-based applications and Web3 innovation, ensuring Canada remains a competitive player on the world stage. Unprecedented Transparency and Security: The Canadian dollar reserves backing QCAD are subject to regular audits and public attestations, offering unparalleled peace of mind and consumer protection.

Building for the Future

Stablecorp is backed by some of the largest names in digital assets, including Circle, and Coinbase. The journey to launch QCAD underscores Stablecorp's commitment to building a compliant and robust financial future. QCAD serves as a platform for other innovators to build on and solidify Canada's position as a global leader in the development of digital assets.

"This is the beginning of a profound shift," said Kesem Frank, Stablecorp CEO. "We have laid the rails for a new financial system—one that is more open, efficient, and accessible for every Canadian. QCAD is more than just a token; it's the key to unlocking Canada's digital potential."

QCAD will be rolling out to the broader public through Stablecorp's extensive network of exchanges and partners.

About the QCAD Digital Trust and Stablecorp

The QCAD Digital Trust is an Ontario trust that holds the reserve assets on behalf of holders of QCAD. Stablecorp is one of Canada's leading digital asset infrastructure companies, focused on building professional-grade blockchain solutions. In partnership with industry leaders, Stablecorp creates refined, scalable and compliant products, such as QCAD, that serve as the foundation for the next generation of financial services. Further information about QCAD, including the reserve assets and the terms and conditions associated with the QCAD program can be found on the Stablecorp website (www.stablecorp.ca) and under the trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

SOURCE Canada Stablecorp Inc.