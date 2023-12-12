Canada Wind Power Industry Report 2023: Renewable Power, Power Generation, Installed Capacity, Deal Analysis 2010-2035

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Wind Power Market Analysis by Size, Installed Capacity, Power Generation, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report embarks on an exploration of Canada's burgeoning wind power market, offering vital insights and projections for stakeholders and enthusiasts alike. The research spans a wide spectrum, commencing with a succinct introduction to global carbon emissions and primary energy consumption dynamics, setting the stage for the broader narrative.

The heart of this report is an overview of Canada's renewable power sector, encompassing installed capacity trends from 2010 to 2035, generation patterns spanning the same period, and a meticulous breakdown of installed capacity across various renewable power sources. This lays the groundwork for a deep dive into Canada's wind power market, featuring a granular examination of installed capacity and generation trends, alongside prominent active and upcoming wind power projects.

Moreover, the report conducts a comprehensive deal analysis of Canada's wind power market, elucidating the nuances of transactions and their impact on the industry's landscape. It also spotlights the pivotal role of policies and regulatory frameworks in facilitating wind power development. The inclusion of snapshots showcasing major market participants provides valuable insights into the contributions and strategies of key industry players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2022

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2022

1.3 Report Guidance



2. Renewable Power Market, Canada

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

Renewable Power Market, Canada , Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035

, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035 Renewable Power Market, Canada , Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2022 and 2035

, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2022 and 2035 Renewable Power Market, Canada , Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2023-2035

, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2023-2035 Renewable Power Market, Canada , Capacity Growth by Source, 2022-2035

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2035

Renewable Power Market, Canada , Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035

, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035 Renewable Power Market, Canada , Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2022-2035

3. Wind Power Market, Canada

3.1 Wind Power Market, Canada, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

Wind Power Market, Canada , Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2035

3.2 Wind Power Market, Canada, Power Generation, 2010-2035

Wind Power Market, Canada , Power Generation by Type, 2010-2035

3.3 Wind Power Market, Canada, Market Size, 2010-2030

3.4 Wind Power Market, Canada, Power Plants

Wind Power Market, Canada , Major Active Plants

, Major Active Plants Wind Power Market, Canada , Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants Wind Power Market, Canada , Key Under-construction Projects

3.5 Wind Power Market, Canada, Deal Analysis, 2022

Wind Power Market, Canada , Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2022

, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2022 Wind Power Market, Canada , Split by Deal Type, 2022

3.6 Wind Power Market, Canada, Turbine Market, 2012-2026

Wind Turbine Market, Canada , Annual Installed Capacity, 2012-2026

, Annual Installed Capacity, 2012-2026 Wind Turbine Market, Canada , Market Size, 2012-2026

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Canada

4.1 Canada Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

Renewable Energy Market, Overview

Renewable Energy Targets

Policy Snapshot

4.2 Federal Programs, Canada

Investment Tax Credits

New Federal Tax Policy

New Carbon Tax

Federal Incentive Programs

Hydrogen Energy

4.3 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta

Climate Leadership Plan (CLP)

Renewable Energy Program (REP) - Auctions

Net Metering

Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) Regulation

Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar

Alberta Municipal Solar Program (AMSP)

Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind

Market and Operational Framework for Wind Integration

4.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia

Clean Energy Act

Hydro Net Metering

Climate Change Accountability Act

CleanBC Plan

Carbon pricing

pricing Innovative Clean Energy Fund

B.C Hydrogen Strategy

4.5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba

Climate and Green Plan

Clean Energy Strategy

Residential Earth Power Loan

Green Energy Equipment Tax Credit

4.6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Brunswick (NB)

Climate Change Action Plan

New Brunswick Regulation 2015-60

Renewable Portfolio Standard

Net Metering

Community Renewable Energy

Large industrial renewable energy purchase program

4.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Newfoundland and Labrador



2007 Energy Plan

Net Metering

Biogas Electricity Generation Program

4.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Northwest Territories (NWT)



2030 Energy Strategy: The Energy Action Plan (2018-2021)

Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA)

Net Metering

4.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nova Scotia

Renewable Electricity Plan, 2010

Renewable Electricity Standard Regulations

Renewable Energy Standard 2020

Updated Renewables Target

Business Plan 2021-2022

Cap and Trade Program

Net Metering

Solar Tax

Renewable to Retail Program

Offshore Wind Auctions

Marine Renewable Energy Act

Solar Energy Programs and Projects

Solar Electricity for Community Buildings Program

SolarHomes Program

Community Economic Development Investment Fund (CEDIF)

4.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Ontario

Green Energy Repeal Act, 2018

Bill 34

Long Term Energy Plan, 2017

Climate Change Mitigation and Low-carbon Economy Act

Net Metering

4.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Prince Edward Island (PEI)

Provincial Energy Strategy (2016)

Tax exemption

Clean Energy Price Incentive

Net metering

Solar Electric Rebate Program

Incentives

Energy Saving Bonds

Climate Change Action Plan 2018-2023

4.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Quebec

Energy Policy 2030

2018-2023 Action Plan

Net Metering

Auctions

4.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saskatchewan

Renewable Energy Targets

Request for qualification (RFQ) & Request for proposal (RFP) Process

Net Metering Program

5. Wind Power Market, Canada, Company Profiles

5.1 TransAlta Corp

TransAlta Corp - Company Overview

TransAlta Corp - Business Description

TransAlta Corp - SWOT Analysis

TransAlta Corp - Major Products and Services

TransAlta Corp - Head Office

5.2 Northland Power Inc

Northland Power Inc - Company Overview

Northland Power Inc - Business Description

Northland Power Inc - SWOT Analysis

Northland Power Inc - Major Products and Services

Northland Power Inc - Head Office

5.3 Enbridge Inc

Enbridge Inc - Company Overview

Enbridge Inc - Business Description

Enbridge Inc - SWOT Analysis

Enbridge Inc - Major Products and Services

Enbridge Inc - Head Office

5.4 Saskatchewan Power Corp

Saskatchewan Power Corp - Company Overview

Saskatchewan Power Corp - Business Description

Saskatchewan Power Corp - SWOT Analysis

Saskatchewan Power Corp - Major Products and Services

Saskatchewan Power Corp - Head Office

5.5 Hydro-Quebec

Hydro- Quebec - Company Overview

- Company Overview Hydro- Quebec - Business Description

- Business Description Hydro- Quebec - SWOT Analysis

- SWOT Analysis Hydro- Quebec - Major Products and Services

- Major Products and Services Hydro- Quebec - Head Office

6. Appendix

