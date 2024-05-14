Canada's Best Managed Companies Opens the Market

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 14, 2024, 10:48 ET

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canada's Best Managed Companies co-leaders, Lorrie King and Derrick Dempster, alongside their team members, sponsors, and program winners, joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and recognize the 2024 Canada's Best Managed Companies winners.

With a rich history spanning over 30 years, the Canada's Best Managed Companies program remains the pinnacle of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Since its inception in 1993, this program has attracted hundreds of companies vying for the prestigious designation through a rigorous evaluation process. This process assesses their leadership capabilities in critical areas such as strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

