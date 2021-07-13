Canada's Coolest Experience: Shangri-La Vancouver Launches Once-in-a-Lifetime Ice Cave Heli Adventure

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure travellers can embark on their "coolest" journey yet with Shangri-La Vancouver's new exclusive Ice Caves Heli Adventure with private helicopter transport to Head-line Mountain Holidays base camp on an Ice cap, followed by a snow machine tour to the Whistler Ice Caves, plus cold-weather activities such as glacier golf using biodegradable balls, mixology class using ice collected from the day's journey, a three-night stay in a luxury suite and more. The adventure showcases some of British Columbia's most beautiful natural elements and includes a luxury private dining experience with a private Chef-De-Cuisine among the icy beauty.

Shangri-La Vancouver

Guests are first whisked away from Vancouver to the Whistler Ice Caves via their own private helicopter, along with a personal photographer to capture the Instagrammable experience. After flying over Canada's southernmost ice fields, guests will arrive at their destination to explore the magic of the famous Ice Caps. A personal guide will introduce guest to their snow machines and following a short briefing, lead them to a variety of ice caves and down through a labyrinth of aqua blue chambers as they learn about the cave's natural history, volcanic peaks, wildlife and more.

Once in the heart of the ice cap, guests will dine on a five-course gastronomic menu featuring some of the gastronomic highlights that the West Coast is known for, all while sitting below a cathedral of blue. After guests have had their fill, they can explore more terrain by snowmobiles and buggies. Before departure, golf enthusiasts can practice their swing with biodegradable golf balls on the unique terrain.

On the flight back to Vancouver, guests will take in the surrounding alpine region while soaring between ancient volcanic peaks and towering forests before touching down in a private location for dessert and champagne tasting. Upon return to the hotel, guests will partake in a private mixology class, featuring 12,000-year-old glacier ice collected from their recent adventure. Guests will relax further with an extended two-and-a-half-hour spa treatment for two that features treatments inspired by the historical wellness practices of British Columbia.

The package also includes a three-night stay at Shangri-La Vancouver's plush one-bedroom balcony suite, breakfast for two, an ice-inspired afternoon tea, $500 dining credit to Miantiao. Guests will also receive a series of additional surprises during and after their stay, including a special photobook featuring images of their unforgettable experience.

The Ice Caves Heli Adventure is available for two persons for CAD 60,000 (about USD 49,737). Advanced booking is required 15 days in advance. For more information and to book, please visit the experience booking page here or email [email protected].

For photos, please click here.

About Shangri-La Vancouver:

Shangri-La Vancouver has defined luxury hospitality in Vancouver through its commitment to the highest standards. Our guests experience unrivaled five-diamond service delivered with Canadian thoughtfulness that reflects the city's cultural mosaic and Shangri-La's signature hospitality from the heart. The hotel is a sophisticated haven that anchors the city's luxury retail row on Alberni Street, offering guests ultimate accessibility to luxury shopping, thought-provoking art installations, and trendy restaurants and bars, just outside the hotel's doorstep. For more information, visit www.shangri-la.com/vancouver.

About Shangri-La:

Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.

Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 80 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Shangri-La's Golden Circle is the award-winning loyalty programme offering members a world of benefits when staying at participating Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN and Traders Hotels. The programme offers members access to mobile check-in and check-out, free nights and more. To enrol or learn more, visit Golden-Circle.com.

For more information, please visit Shangri-La.com.

PRESS CONTACT: Ayesha Minty-Jacob

Director of Marketing & Communications

Shangri-La Hotel, Vancouver

Tel: (604) 661 3352

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.shangri-la.com /vancouver

Instagram: @ShangriLa_Van | @Headlinemountainholidays

Related Images

shangri-la-vancouver-ice-cave-heli.jpg

Shangri-La Vancouver - Ice Cave Heli Adventure

SOURCE Shangri-La Vancouver