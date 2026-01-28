Canada's Cybersecurity Moment of Truth

Canadian Cybersecurity Network Releases State of Cybersecurity in Canada 2026, Warning That Digital Trust Is Now Critical Economic Infrastructure

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the NKST IAM Conference in Toronto today, the Canadian Cybersecurity Network released its State of Cybersecurity in Canada 2026 report, signalling a fundamental shift in how cyber risk must be understood nationwide. The report finds that cybersecurity can no longer be viewed solely as a technical issue. It has become a core economic and national stability imperative, with digital trust now underpinning financial systems, public services, and the country's competitiveness.

The 2026 State of Cybersecurity Report shows Canada facing rising digital risk as AI automation and interconnected systems reshape how attacks occur and how trust breaks down. Cybersecurity is no longer an IT issue. It is a leadership resilience and economic competitiveness challenge that will define how Canada protects critical systems recovers from disruption and maintains confidence in the digital age.

The 2026 findings show that Canada remains resilient, supported by strong talent, world-class research institutions, and a growing cybersecurity ecosystem. However, the report also highlights uneven maturity across the economy, particularly among small and mid-sized organizations, operational technology environments, identity verification practices, and crisis readiness. With attacks increasingly targeting trust, identity, and human decision-making rather than infrastructure alone, these gaps now represent systemic risk.

"Cybersecurity in 2026 is no longer an IT issue. It is a leadership issue," said Francois Guay, founder of the Canadian Cybersecurity Network. "Canada is not falling behind, but it cannot rely on incremental improvement. Trust has become the new perimeter, and preparation is now the difference between resilience and disruption."

A central theme of the report is the erosion of traditional trust signals. Deepfakes, voice cloning, and AI driven social engineering now enable attackers to convincingly impersonate executives, employees, and institutions. As identity becomes the most targeted attack surface, purely technical defenses are no longer adequate. Verification must increasingly occur at the moment of action, not after harm has already occurred.

The report also shows that cyber incidents have shifted from isolated security events to full-scale business crises. Regulatory scrutiny, media exposure, and financial fallout now unfold alongside technical response efforts. Yet many organizations remain unprepared to operate under this pressure, even when formal response plans exist on paper.

Another key finding is the growing convergence of cybersecurity, insurance, and governance. Cyber insurers are emerging as active participants in prevention, shaping baseline security expectations and elevating board-level accountability. This dynamic is raising national cyber hygiene standards while exposing maturity gaps that can no longer be ignored.

Looking ahead, the report identifies agentic artificial intelligence and post quantum cryptography as defining forces in the next phase of Canada's cyber posture. Autonomous systems are accelerating both offensive and defensive activity, compressing decision timelines beyond human response. At the same time, data harvested today may be decrypted in the future if quantum readiness lags.

The cover image of the report reflects this moment. A forward-facing Canadian moose stands alert and resolute, symbolizing a nation that is grounded, strong, and prepared to defend its systems, economy, and public trust in an increasingly contested digital environment.

Alongside the national report, the Canadian Cybersecurity Network is launching CCN Insights, a new intelligence series focused on emerging risks shaping digital trust. The first release, When AI Acts: Securing Autonomous Systems at Machine Speed, examines how autonomous AI, deepfakes, and synthetic identity are redefining enterprise risk. It is being unveiled this week at the IAM Conference.

State of Cybersecurity in Canada 2026 is designed to provide boards, executives, policymakers, and security leaders with a clear assessment of where Canada stands today, and the priority actions required to strengthen national resilience in the years ahead. Get the report here.

