CANADA'S EWOOL, PIONEER IN HEATED TECHNOLOGY, DEBUTS IN U.S. FALL 2023; ANNOUNCES EXPANDED GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS IN MONTREAL

SnapConnect, Proprietary Charging Solution, Enables Gloves, Sock Covers and Vests to Provide Warmth in Minutes, Transforming Winter Experiences

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ewool, a leading Canadian brand specializing in premium heated clothing, announces its entrance into the U.S. market. Created to redefine how people experience cold weather, ewool offers unparalleled warmth, comfort, and resilience to its customers, encouraging them to embrace the cold. ewool is committed to transforming the perception of cold weather by using leading technology. The company's offerings provide warmth and comfort to professionals, outdoor enthusiasts, and those who work in harsh conditions, all of whom prioritize high-quality, functional clothing. ewool's latest products feature SnapConnect, a proprietary easy-to-use charging mechanism.

Photo courtesy of ewool.
"No other line of heated wearables can match our performance," said Founder and CEO Alain Desmeules. "ewool's products combine high performance technologies and premium fabrics providing next generation solutions for immediate warmth. SnapConnect provides the most convenient and efficient charging, the ability to warm individual fingers and toes and, with this, we are setting a new industry standard for this marketplace. Our technology benefits apparel brands looking for the best choice for keeping their loyalists warm and comfortable."

After years of development, testing, and refinement, SnapConnect is a strong solution for convenient and easy battery charging. With SnapConnect, batteries do not need to be removed from heated clothing to be charged. Users simply snap the charging plug into the magnetic contact, and let the charging begin. The proprietary technology simplifies the process, making it an effortless experience. Also new, is an industry-first haptic feedback mechanism. This patented technology allows consumers  to check their vest's heat level effortlessly with the touch of a concealed button. ewool's flagship products include the Pro+ Heated Vest, SnapConnect Heated Glove Liners, and SnapConnect Heated Sock Covers, all designed with an emphasis on performance, quality, and functionality. Products are available now on ewool.com.

ewool leads the way in advanced heated clothing designed for embracing the cold. With innovative technologies and high-quality materials, ewool prioritizes comfort and resilience in extreme weather, aiming to enhance the cold-weather experience of its customers. From affluent professionals and outdoor enthusiasts to workers in cold environments, ewool is the preferred choice for premium heated clothing.

In order to accommodate a steady cadence of global growth, ewool will be moving its global headquarters to 4238 St. Laurent Blvd. in downtown Montreal that will accommodate product engineering, research and design, in addition to a storefront that will be open to the public. The official opening is scheduled for September 8th.

