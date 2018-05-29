Canada's First Fully E-Commerce Automotive Website Continues to Change the Way People Buy New Cars

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alberta's Koch Automotive Group, which launched Canada's first e-commerce dealership last year, continues to innovative—implementing new consumer tools to improve the car buying journey. The new website changes will now enable car buyers to write a review of a vehicle and publish it on site as well as read other customer reviews. Car buyers will also be able to track prices, create user accounts, and save a vehicle to their personal wish list.

Car buyers can now setup a user account and save any vehicle to their wish list to view at a later time or compare price and features. The aim of these user accounts is to save time during a long purchase journey. Using their account, a customer will soon be able to see the purchase history of their vehicle, including service and maintenance receipts, adding even more convenience post-purchase. In an effort to build trust and transparency, all customers can log in and write a review for any vehicle featured on a Koch Ford website. Using the same tool, a customer can ask a quick question and get an answer, avoiding the pressure to buy, which is commonly seen in lead-generation forms. Often a price on a vehicle depends on the current manufacturing rebates and allowances; this can cause a vehicle price to fluctuate. To help alleviate price flux, Koch Ford has implemented price tracking. A car buyer can now suggest a reasonable price, and if the vehicle drops to the requested price within 30 days, the customer will be alerted.

"Last year we embraced e-commerce technologies, creating a true 24/7 dealership experience online," says Koch Ford Assistant GM Jeremy Koch. "Since 2017, there have been a slew of clone attempts to emulate this feature on other dealer websites. The majority of these clones fell into lead generation and Koch quickly realized that just being e-commerce is not enough to improve the purchase journey. We wanted to empower consumers as much as possible and create a true convenience focused experience. To do this, Koch implemented new tools, which are common in travel and e-commerce websites, but rare in the OEM dealer world."

The Koch Automotive Group will be rolling out the new features starting in May, available at Edmonton's Koch Ford Lincoln, DK Ford in Leduc, and Koch Ford in Athabasca. Those interested in learning more about Canada's first e-Commerce dealership are encouraged to visit the dealership website at www.kochford.com.

Koch Automotive Group of Companies include franchised Ford dealerships in Edmonton, Leduc, and Athabasca. Privately owned and operated by the Koch family for over 50 years, the company continues to innovate, pushing the envelope across the automotive industry. Throughout their history, the Automotive Group continues to combine outstanding customer service with a simple and honest car buying experience.

For more information visit www.kochford.com.

