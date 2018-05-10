Canada's Largest Generic Pharmaceutical Company Prescribes Actifio for Global Data Protection

As Apotex's business continued to grow rapidly on a global scale, the organization needed to prioritize its IT as the centerpiece of its financial forecasting, analytics and manufacturing, as well as its new medicine development. Each of these areas required the use of large databases that needed to be up and running or recovered quickly, but the backups of these databases would take up to half a day to perform, with database refreshing for periodic testing tying up staff and production resources for nearly two to three days. Apotex scrambled to find a backup alternative that would recover and protect its data in a timely fashion, but many options left too large a time gap. Once the Apotex team discovered Actifio and saw first-hand how the platform cut application recovery time from 12 hours to less than 30 minutes during analytics and DevOps testing, it was clear they had found their key solution.

Ernesto Nigro, Manager of Systems Operations & Architecture, Global Information Systems of Apotex, said, "As our IT organization encountered a number of issues with our data backup and recovery functionalities, we needed a solution that would not only improve speeds, but also protect our databases – and Actifio was the perfect fit. In addition to Actifio's backup, recovery and development capabilities, we found that the copy data virtualization reduced the need for additional storage, reducing our capital expenditures on storage by as much as 60%. Our experience with Actifio has been nothing short of superb but above all else, it gives us peace of mind."

Ash Ashutosh, Founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "Apotex set out to find a reliable data backup and recovery partner that they could trust to help drive their business initiatives forward, and we are thrilled that they found such a solution in Actifio. With their new backup speeds, reduced storage expenses and staff times and renewed ease of data movement, we look forward to seeing Apotex flourish through the use of our platform."

About Actifio

Actifio is the world's leading Data-as-a-Service platform. It enables thousands of users around the world to deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure... as a service available instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio frees data from traditional infrastructure to accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

About Apotex

Apotex is the 7th largest generic pharmaceutical company globally (according to IMS Health) with over 10,000 employees and estimated sales of approximately $2 billion. The company's U.S. headquarters is based in Weston, Florida. With its worldwide manufacturing sites, Apotex can produce up to 24 billion dosages per year. It produces 300 medicines in 4,000 dosages and formats that are exported to 115 countries. Apotex will spend $2 billion over the next 10 years on research and development.

