Canada's Largest Radiology Program Accelerates Student Learning and Resident Success Rates with IMS Learn™

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Toronto Department of Medical Imaging's partnership with International Medical Solutions ("IMS") has enabled Canada's most extensive diagnostic radiology training program to continue its comprehensive hands-on training and assessment of students and residents without compromising academic rigor or a competency-based experience. What started as a university-based educational research project has become foundational for delivering high-quality training to students and residents who must access didactic training sessions and program assessments remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"IMS Learn™ allows us to continue delivering high-value remote teaching on an FDA-approved viewer without residents needing to be present in the hospitals for these teaching sessions. The assessment features of IMS Learn™ gives us the confidence that a resident is achieving the expected milestones in their training and is ready to advance to the next level in training. This is especially true in our first high-fidelity on-line simulation we developed with IMS—the Emergency Radiology Simulator," says Eric Bartlett, Assistant Professor and Program Director of Diagnostic Radiology Residency at the University of Toronto.

The breakthrough FDA-cleared imaging technology enables university students and residents to review a collection of complete imaging studies and engage in interactive, web-based assessments on any device using full fidelity DICOM images.

New radiology residents previously had no options to incorporate full fidelity imaging of case studies into their hours of studying from textbooks and in-person didactic lectures. Today, with IMS Learn™, radiology residents on their 11-week foundations training program can incorporate the full fidelity review of complete imaging cases with a virtual didactic lecture and synchronous virtual hands-on peer mentoring. Residents are able to participate in this foundational training program from home on any machine, using a tablet, desktop, or phone, all with very low bandwidth. The medical students' curriculum in radiology is also benefiting from the incorporation of sections from the university's 11-week residents' foundational training program using IMS Learn™.

"These advancements represent a huge breakthrough in how we deliver medical education and assess the development of knowledge and skills. IMS Learn™ is revolutionizing medical education and I predict it will play an important role in the future of competency-based assessments across North America," adds Bartlett.

"We are very proud that industry leaders such as the University of Toronto have adopted our technology to deliver testing and training. Our images are easily accessible, realistic, and the platform can be used by hundreds of physicians at the same time without compromising quality," says Vittorio Accomazzi, CTO of International Medical Solutions.

About University of Toronto Diagnostic Radiology Residency Program

The Diagnostic Radiology Residency Program at the University of Toronto is fully accredited by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. Our mandate is to prepare our Residents to become highly competent radiologists who are valued members of the larger health care delivery team. Our goal is to promote the next generation of clinical radiologists, educators, researchers, innovators, leaders and patient advocates in medical imaging.

About International Medical Solutions ("IMS")

International Medical Solutions ("IMS") designs and implements custom, scalable, medical imaging solutions for multi-national modality OEMs, EMR companies, and cloud-based radiology organizations. Founded in 2012, IMS' innovation team has more than 90 years of collective experience developing secure, low bandwidth, image distribution platforms with deep learning and artificial intelligence, providing its partners with the latest imaging solutions in the marketplace.

IMS is committed to offering cutting edge solutions that are cost-effective, scalable, reliable, and secure. The organization partners with the American Society of Emergency Radiology ("ASER"), Envision Healthcare, and University of Toronto, all of whom are equally committed to ensuring exceptional care is being delivered by well-trained radiologists worldwide.

