Canada's Manulife Bank Launches Millennial-Focused Banking Package with Conversational AI Powered by Kasisto

An unlimited transaction, everyday bank account*

A high-interest savings account*

No-fee cash back credit card*

Travel insurance*

One year of Amazon Prime® and two months of Audible® when customers make 10 or more debit or credit purchases in each of the first two full months*

All of this for only $10 per month or customers can have this fee waived entirely by simply growing their savings by $100 in any one month*

Kasisto's KAI powers Manulife's MAI, an intelligent financial virtual assistant designed to help Canadians develop better financial habits and improve their financial wellbeing. MAI can help you keep track of your balances, get insight into your spending habits, find the closest ABM, and answer your personal finance questions.

"Manulife Bank's commitment to helping customers manage their money and save more matched perfectly with Kasisto's vision to enable customers to make better financial decisions through human-like Conversational AI," said Zor Gorelov, CEO and Co-Founder of Kasisto. "We're thrilled that Manulife chose KAI, Kasisto's state-of-the-art Conversational AI platform, to power its millennial-focused digital product suite."

"Canadians are looking for clarity, simplicity, and value from their bank. This applies equally to technology they use to bank," said Rick Lunny, President and CEO, Manulife Bank. "We sought the input of Canadians, user tested, prototyped and reimagined the customer banking experience to offer something you can't get anywhere else – a complete digital banking package infused with artificial intelligence that works together to help you understand and maximize your money."

In addition to Manulife, DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, TD Bank, Emirates NBD's Liv., and many others use KAI to create virtual assistants and digitally immersive experiences that drive business results by engaging with customers across digital channels via intelligent, human-like conversations to:

Increase digital engagement, leading to more immersive Conversational AI experiences

Increase brand loyalty and customer lifetime value by delivering financial well-being related insights

Improve operational efficiencies by reducing call center volumes and empowering customers to self-serve

*For terms and conditions please visit manulifebank.ca

About Kasisto

KAI is the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto's customers include DBS Bank, J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, and TD Bank, among others. They chose KAI for its proven track record to drive business results while improving customer experiences. The platform is engaging with millions of consumers around the world, all the time, across multiple channels, in different languages, and is optimized for performance, scalability, security, and compliance. KAI is built with the deepest Conversational AI portfolio in the industry.

Kasisto is headquartered in New York City with offices in Silicon Valley and Singapore. Kasisto Singapore Pte Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kasisto. For more information visit kasisto.com . Follow Kasisto on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Want to see how our Conversational AI can improve your customers' experience and accelerate incredible business results? Email us at sales@kasisto.com.

CONTACT: pr@kasisto.com

SOURCE Kasisto

Related Links

https://kasisto.com

