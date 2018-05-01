Canada's temporary exemption remains…temporary - Uncertainty persists

"While we appreciate that Canada remains exempt from the tariffs, delaying a permanent exemption only amplifies the uncertainty that the global aluminium industry has been facing for the last few months. The U.S. should make a permanent and total exemption for Canada a priority since the Canadian aluminium industry is an integral part of the American value chain. We are a reliable trading partner that follows market rules," said Jean Simard, President and CEO of the AAC. "As a strategic ally to the United States, nothing less than a permanent and total exemption is required as soon as possible. We need certainty in order for the integrated manufacturing supply chain – that both countries helped build over the last 50 years – to work well and keep North America competitive."

The global aluminium industry has been facing structural problems for the past years, resulting in a state of global overcapacity. China is mainly responsible for this imbalance in the aluminium sector through its illegal subsidies to producers of both primary aluminum and semi-fabricated aluminum products.

"The U.S. administration should focus its remedies strictly on Chinese primary and semi-fabricated products, while reinforcing its links to market economy countries such as Canada. Moreover, the growing demand for metal in North America precludes any thought of quotas that will only further distort the market", added Jean Simard.

The Aluminium Association of Canada will continue to work with the governments of Quebec and Canada to support the importance of our contribution to the U.S. economy, and will continue its joint efforts with its American, European, Brazilian, Japanese and Mexican counterparts to put in place a process for transparent dialogue through the G20 and within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to solve the problem of global overcapacity.

The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) is a non-profit organization representing three Canadian world-class aluminium producers: Alcoa, Alouette, and Rio Tinto operating ten smelters in Canada, nine of which are in Quebec, and employing over 8,000 workers.

