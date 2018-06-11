Canada's Ultimate Latin-Themed Dance Party Brings the Heat to Toronto Streets this July!

The largest fiesta north of the border, TD Salsa In Toronto's sizzling event lineup features an acclaimed art exhibit by Colombian artist Mao Correa, a series of salsa parties and more free dance classes than ever before across the GTA, all in preparation for the FREE TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival Weekend.

Canada's favourite Latin street party is back for a 14th straight year to heat up the summer, transforming mid-town Toronto into a nonstop dancing frenzy during the annual TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival. From the beginners and non-dancers who come for lessons on the street, to semi-pro Salsa dancers who amaze the crowds, the family fiesta attracts Salsa enthusiasts from near and far. It is one of Toronto's only events where attendees not only take in the entertainment, but are also part of the entertainment! Enjoy all the tastes, sights and sounds that the festival has to offer with free on-site dance lessons, live music, colourful folklore presentations, authentic Latin American cuisine, and kid's entertainment.

"Through The Ready Commitment, TD is proud to sponsor Salsa in Toronto to celebrate Canada's largest Latin festival. Having supported this event since 2014, we recognize that cultural festivals have the power to unite us and teach us about one another. Salsa in Toronto offers shared experiences of music and dance that open doors to a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow by connecting diverse communities and ensuring that everyone feels like they belong." Andrea Barrack, Vice President, Global Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group.

"As Canada's renowned ambassador of Latino lifestyle, music, dance, arts, and cuisine, the mission of the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project (CSFP), a not-for-profit organization, is to showcase Canada's rich diversity and the contributions of various multicultural groups and communities to Canadian society," said CSFP Executive Director, Marana Bayon-on. "Our focus is on celebrating the best of the Latino culture in Canada enjoyed by the country's 1.8 million Spanish speakers and all Canadians with an appetite and passion for the Latino lifestyle."

"As Canada's most influential multicultural media company, TLN Media Group is proud to have been the official festival media sponsor every year since the festival's inception in 2005," said TLN Media Group President, Aldo Di Felice. "TD Salsa in Toronto and TD Salsa on St. Clair are excellent examples of how the TLN Media Group has been connecting cultures on television and in communities through storytelling and shared experiences for 35 years. What started as a local two-day event initiated by TLN in collaboration with the Hillcrest Village BIA, is now a nationally recognized celebration. Each year, the events attract hundreds of thousands of lovers of salsa and Latino culture from across the region and beyond and we couldn't be happier to be part of its growing success."

Mark your calendar and get your dancing shoes out…It's going to be ¡Caliente!

Go to SalsaInToronto.com for the complete festival lineup.

About TD Salsa In Toronto Festival www.SalsaInToronto.com

Canada's #1 Latino-themed celebration features the TD Salsa on St. Clair Street Festival in addition to a series of city wide events that celebrate the Latino culture through music, dance, art and cuisine. The annual FREE TD Salsa on St. Clair Festival transforms midtown Toronto into Canada's biggest salsa party featuring international performers, non-stop dancing, Latin foods and family fun. TD Salsa in Toronto and TD Salsa on St. Clair are produced by the Canadian Salsa Festivals Project, a federally incorporated Not-for-Profit organization.

