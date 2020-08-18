Canadian / American Rock Band, SWILLY releases new single

Unleashing their latest, 'She's The One' and supported by Identity Music (UK), the track's catchy lyrics, guitar licks and raw rock energy transports the listener back in time. "We're very excited to be working with SWILLY in bringing a unique spin on classic rock nostalgia to the masses," said Alex Knight, "This new track provides a much needed break from everything the world is going through now." 'She's The One' was mixed and mastered by Caleb Hutton of Back Forty Productions who is leading the future in Canadian recordings including the solar energy conversion of his studio.

Supported with a high energy video and a departure from their other creations, 'She's The One' is a combination of live play and animated clips pulling the audience in and out of reality, mapping on to the feeling of stumbling upon your true love. "Sometimes the experience is unreal, and at moments almost dreamlike," said Steve Williams. "Finding the ONE where everything just instantly fits is a miracle; then allowing yourself to accept the ONE becomes not a dream, or in this case an animated story – again, a miracle."

Experience 'She's The One' here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVATB8zByDI&feature=youtu.be

'She's The One' is available on Spotify, iTunes, YouTube Music, Alibaba, Apple Music, Shazam, Deezer, Pandora and Vevo, plus additional music and streaming platforms.

More info:

https://myswilly.com/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/77Zn8q9DWhh9jaRSkGTDmx

https://twitter.com/MySwilly

http://www.facebook.com/swilly4life

