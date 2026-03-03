Canadian-Based Private-Label Food Producer Dainty Foods Announces First U.S. Manufacturing Operation in Batavia Township, Ohio

$150 Million Total Investment to Create Approximately 240 Jobs; Phase One Launch in Q1 2027.

BATAVIA, Ohio, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Dainty Foods, a Canadian-based producer of private-label rice and ready-to-heat meal solutions, today announced it will establish its first United States manufacturing operation in Batavia Township, Ohio. An initial investment of $85 million will lead to a total project investment of up to $150 million rolled out over five years. Dainty USA LLC is expected to create approximately 240 new jobs upon full buildout, generating approximately $15.8 million in new annual payroll.

DAINTY USA LLC, Batavia OH (CNW Group/Les Aliments Dainty Foods)

The 250,000-square-foot facility will significantly expand the company's production capacity in North America. Once fully operational, the site is expected to produce up to 250 million units annually, manufacturing retort pouches as well as expanding into cups and bowls to meet growing U.S. consumer demand for convenient meal solutions.

Production will ramp up in phases, with Phase One scheduled to be operational in the first quarter of 2027.

"This investment marks a transformative milestone in Dainty's growth strategy," said James Maitland, CEO of Les Aliments Dainty Foods Inc. "Establishing Dainty USA LLC strengthens our presence in the U.S. market, increases production capacity with world-class automation, and brings innovative, convenient meal solutions closer to American consumers. The site was chosen for its MidWest supply chain strength, workforce, infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. We are proud to invest in the Batavia community, and excited to offer US produced goods, we look forward to building a strong, long-term partnership in the region."

The facility will utilize advanced technology and automation to enhance efficiency, product quality, and supply chain performance. Designed for optimized logistics, the site will feature a dedicated rail spur, three inbound loading bays for raw materials, and six outbound bays to support finished goods distribution throughout the US.

Dainty Foods sources and prepares private-label microwaveable rice and meal pouches for grocery and convenience retailers across North America. The U.S. expansion strengthens domestic supply chain capabilities while supporting growing demand from American retail partners.

Dainty Foods is a subsidiary of Marbour Group, a private company headquartered in France, engaged in the production and distribution of private-label rice and rice-based products. Dainty Foods has been sourcing rice globally for more than 140 years in Canada.

Dainty USA LLC is partnering with state and local government agencies on grant support for the project. Renovation and facility development are expected to begin in the next few weeks, with hiring to follow as operations ramp up.

SOURCE Les Aliments Dainty Foods