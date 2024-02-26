Canadian-based Siborg Systems Participated in Nepcon Tradeshow in Tokyo

Canadian-based Siborg Systems made a significant impact at the Nepcon Tradeshow in Tokyo, presenting a measurement technology seminar titled "Simple Offset Elimination Technique for Two-Wire Measurements" and showcasing its award-winning LCR-Reader Multimeters. The event, held from January 23 to 25, 2024, attracted more than 77,000 visitors and featured 1,200 exhibitors, making it one of the largest electronic trade shows globally.

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the preceding year of 2023, Siborg Systems actively participated in several prominent trade shows across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. These events included APEX in San Diego, Amper in Brno, ELTEFA in Stuttgart, MTA Show in Vietnam, Electronica China in Shanghai, ETE in Vietnam, and SBMicro in Brazil. These exhibitions served as invaluable platforms for product demonstrations, networking opportunities, and establishing connections with potential customers.

Simple Offset Elimination Technique for Two-Wire Measurements Award Winning All-in-One Multimeter LCR-Reader- MPA, 0.1% basic accuracy, Optional Bluetooth module and Ring Coil tester. High frequency LCR-meter with Signature Analysis Tool: LCR-Reader-R2, 0.1% basic accuracy, 250 kHz test frequency, Optional Bluetooth.

Expanding its global presence, Siborg Systems strategically established support centers in key locations such as the United States, Germany, and Shenzhen, China. This move not only facilitated better customer support but also accelerated the development and implementation of new products, including the innovative budget model LCR Reader R3.

Looking forward, Siborg Systems has set its sights on upcoming trade show appearances, including the IPC APEX Expo in Anaheim and the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show, both scheduled for April. These events present prime opportunities for Siborg Systems to showcase its LCR-Reader multimeters and cultivate new business relationships.

The journey of Siborg Systems began in 2014 with the introduction of the LCR-Reader digital multimeter family, marking a successor to the previously successful Smart Tweezers LCR-meter, which debuted in 2005. This new family of multimeters included the affordable LCR-Reader device, catering to a broader market segment with its user-friendly design and functionality.

Recognizing the demand for improved accuracy and test frequency, Siborg Systems made significant strides in 2017, leading to the development of the LCR-Reader-MP. This innovative tweezer-meter boasted a 100 kHz test frequency and an impressive basic accuracy of 0.1%, setting a new standard in precision measurement. The LCR-Reader-MP officially launched in 2018.

Building upon its success, Siborg Systems embarked on a new project in 2019 aimed at developing a next-generation version of the LCR-Reader-MP. The company focused on reducing the device's size while enhancing its performance, resulting in the release of the LCR-Reader-MPA in 2020.

The LCR-Reader-MPA proved to be a remarkable achievement, earning the esteemed Product of the Year 2020 Award from Plant Engineering Magazine. This recognition underscored the device's exceptional quality, innovation, and contribution to the engineering field. With its compact design and improved capabilities, the LCR-Reader-MPA represented a significant advancement in the LCR-Reader product line In the same year, a Bluetooth-enabled edition of the LCR-Reader-MPA was launched, streamlining the process of data logging and test report generation.

Simultaneously, in 2020, Siborg Systems embarked on another project to develop a device with even higher frequency capabilities. This initiative culminated in the launch of the high frequency LCR-meter LCR-Reader-R2, featuring an impressive test frequency of 250 kHz.

The LCR-Reader-R2 introduced Analog Signature Analysis, a cutting-edge tool that enabled comprehensive component testing, including in-circuit tests, giving engineers and technicians an efficient solution for circuit board analysis.

Looking ahead, Siborg Systems is currently working on a new model that utilizes the same microcontroller as the LCR-Reader-R2 but offers a lower test frequency and, importantly, a lower price point. This new model is slated for release by April 2024 and will be presented at the IPC APEX Expo in Anaheim, further solidifying Siborg Systems' commitment to innovation and excellence in measurement technology.

Media contact:

Michael Obrecht

[email protected]

5198889906

SOURCE Siborg Systems Inc