Canadian Billionaire Known for Purchasing the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan Dies at 69

- Triple Group of Companies Announces the Death of Chairman and CEO Andreas Apostolopoulos -

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - It is with profound sadness that Triple Group of Companies (TGC) announces today the sudden death of Chairman and CEO, Andreas (Andy) Apostolopoulos. He passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 15, 2021. He was 69 years old.

The Greek-Canadian billionaire is best known as the modest businessman who revitalized properties in empty business areas and communities, redeveloping them into useful income-producing assets.

In 2009, Apostolopoulos made international headlines when his investment company purchased the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. In 2015, the real estate family, led by Apostolopoulos and his three sons, announced a visionary casino and entertainment complex in Pickering, Ont., known as Durham Live. The project is currently in development.

Apostolopoulos immigrated to Canada as a teenager in 1969 from Messini, Kalamata in Greece. He began working as a labourer with a keen business sense, before starting his own office-cleaning company, followed by a plastic bag manufacturing firm. Soft-spoken with a relentless drive, his dare-to-dream mentality paved the way to commercial real estate investment and redevelopment. Along with his three sons, he built one of Canada's largest privately held real estate corporations into a multi-billion dollar empire from the ground up. Today, Triple Group owns and manages commercial and industrial real estate internationally.

Apostolopoulos' ability to inspire, encourage and support those around him to achieve their dream best defines his legacy. In addition to his outstanding business achievements, he received an honourary degree, and he was a giving philanthropist.

Apostolopoulos was a proud Greek-Canadian, a passionate businessman, and above all, a deeply devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, sons Jim, Peter and Steve, their spouses, and five grandchildren.

SOURCE Triple Group of Companies