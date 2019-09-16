Canadian Breast Cancer Network and Self Care Catalysts Forged Strategic Partnership to Provide Digital Patient Support Tools for Breast Cancer Patients

OTTAWA, Canada and TORONTO, Sept. 16 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Breast Cancer Network and Self Care Catalysts are pleased to announce a strategic partnership, combining CBCN's expertise in Breast Cancer patient advocacy and education with Self Care Catalysts' patient support, engagement and research platform, Health Storylines™.

The Health Storylines™ mobile app has the ability to engage, inform, and motivate users into taking the necessary steps to make their self-care a priority. The partnership with CBCN will allow breast cancer patients to access credible breast cancer related information and education directly on the app, while also using it as a self-management tool.

Self Care Catalysts' foundation is in ensuring patient empowerment through research and digital intervention tools and we're very pleased to offer Breast Cancer patients the ability to use it as a result of our collaboration with patients and CBCN. This partnership will enable our ground-breaking efforts to include patients in various real-world evidence research initiatives, while supporting them with Health Storylines app for supportive care, says Grace Castillo-Soyao, Founder and CEO of Self Care Catalysts.

By providing a supportive and collaborative digital platform to Breast Cancer patients, the partnership aims to increase patient self-efficacy while creating an environment where the self-management of symptoms, medical regimens, psychological impact and lifestyle changes are encouraged. The digital platform provides users with a suite of health tools to help them better manage their condition and prepare for every stage of their treatment journey. Tools that are offered within the app include a Medication Tracker with reminders, a Symptom Tracker, a Daily Moods diary, and more.

The Health Storylines™ mobile app is free to patients, and it provides users an opportunity to become advocates in their own condition. By using the app, patients contribute valuable data to patient-focused research organizations and effectively become Data Donors, donating their health data to help create a better understanding of their health condition and experiences. All of the data that users contribute are anonymized and de-identified, meaning that their data cannot be linked back to them in any way.

"CBCN is thrilled to partner with Self Care Catalysts to provide breast cancer related information and resources through the Health Storylines app to breast cancer patients. Our hope is that this partnership will create a resource that helps support patients through their diagnosis, treatment and into recovery." Cathy Ammendolea, CBCN Board Chair

Download the free Health Storylines™ mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store today and enter your organization as the Canadian Breast Cancer Network during the signup process. If you already have the Health Storylines™ app installed, you can add the Canadian Breast Cancer Network as an organization in the "My Profile" section.

About Self Care Catalysts

Self Care Catalysts is a patient-driven real-world evidence research, analytics and digital therapeutics company that empowers patients to generate real world evidence while managing their personal health. They have developed a platform that allows stakeholders across the healthcare industry, including patients, care-givers, physicians, researchers and pharmaceutical industry professionals, to better understand the real day-to-day lives of patients as they navigate their health concerns. The platform collects multiple types of data to enable multi-disciplinary and multi-stakeholder research that aligns with the 21st Century Cures Act and the FDA's growing emphasis on patient-focused drug development.

About Canadian Breast Cancer Network

The Canadian Breast Cancer Network (CBCN) is Canada's leading patient-directed organization of individuals concerned about breast cancer. CBCN strives to voice the views and concerns of breast cancer patients through education, advocacy activities, and the promotion of information sharing.

Media Contact:

Self Care Catalysts

Grace Castillo-Soyao

220563@email4pr.com

647-795-8210

Canadian Breast Cancer Network

Rebecca Armstrong

rarmstorong@cbcn.ca

613-230-3044 ext. 225

SOURCE Self Care Catalysts