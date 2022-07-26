Canadian Business Incubator Innovation Cluster Peterborough and the Kawarthas Announces the Appointment of Christine Crandell to its Board of Directors

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. and PETERBOROUGH, ON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Cluster Peterborough and the Kawarthas ("Innovation Cluster"), a full-service business incubator located in the Kawarthas Lakes region of Ontario, Canada that helps determined entrepreneurs in the formation and growth of their innovation and technology-based companies, announced today the appointment of Christine Crandell to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Christine Crandell to the Innovation Cluster Board," said Michael Skinner, CEO of the Innovation Cluster. "Christine's deep experience with high technology global businesses and in customer strategy will be invaluable as we pursue our mission of building a community of innovation that creates local skilled jobs."

Ms. Crandell is the president of NBS Consulting Group, Inc. (d/b/a New Business Strategies), a global customer experience and strategy consultancy. She is a recognized expert in customer experience, strategic planning, and digital transformation serving Fortune 1000 and growth stage companies worldwide.

As an advisor to Coupa, she was instrumental in securing early venture funding. Ms. Crandell managed the M&A process for Clarify and was an advisor on the integration strategy during the $2.1B acquisition by Nortel. She advised Industri-Matematik AB in Stockholm, Sweden, which culminated in the sale to Symphony Technology Group; Social Dynamx, which led to its acquisition by Lithium Technologies/Khoros; and led M&A due diligence for Good Technologies/Blackberry.

"The Innovation Cluster uniquely supports startups within the digital technology, healthcare, agtech and cleantech sectors and has created over $50 Million in economic value and 800 skilled local jobs," said Christine Crandell, President of NBS Consulting Group, Inc. "The mission of the Innovation Cluster resonates with me on a deeply personal level. I am honored and excited to be part of the Board as they continue to make the Kawarthas Lakes a renowned technology hub."

About New Business Strategies®

New Business Strategies is a leading customer experience and strategy professional services firm helping organizations accelerate revenue by keeping their fingers on the pulse of customers' needs using science, not guesswork. We serve North American, European, Scandinavian, and Oceania growth stage clients in high technology, SaaS, discrete manufacturing, distribution, and education. Visit us at http://www.NewBizS.com

About Innovation Cluster

The Innovation Cluster is a not-for-profit organization that drives innovative, determined entrepreneurs in the formation and growth of their technology-based companies. Supporting four key sectors, agtech, digital, healthcare, and a strong focus on cleantech, the Innovation Cluster's dynamic programming and mentoring ensures start-ups find their best path to market.

Core Funding is provided by The City of Peterborough, Trent University, Fleming College, Peterborough Region Angel Network, The City of Kawartha Lakes, OMAFRA, Feddev Ontario, Ontario Trillium Foundation and Peterborough Utilities Group. Visit www.innovationcluster.ca

