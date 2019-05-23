Canadian Class Action Commenced Against Breast Implant Manufacturer Allergan

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the law firms of Rochon Genova LLP and Thomson Rogers issued a class action on behalf of Canadians who were implanted with breast implants manufactured and distributed by Allergan plc and several of its affiliates.

The proposed Canada-wide class action, filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleges, among other things, that the defendants knew or ought to have known that the Allergan Implants were associated with breast implant-related illnesses, including several autoimmune, musculoskeletal and neurological disorders, numerous cognitive adverse health effects, as well as the development of breast-implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma ("BIA-ALCL"). In spite of having this knowledge, the defendants have failed to warn Canadian patients adequately or at all about these risks and have still not recalled the Allergan Implants in Canada.

The proposed Representative Plaintiff for Canadians with the Allergan Implants is a Toronto woman who has suffered from a variety of serious and debilitating adverse medical effects since having her implant surgery in January of 2014 and who says that if she had been told about the negative side effects of having the implants, or of the risk of developing cancer from the implants, she never would have had the surgery. She is anxious to have her implants surgically removed soon in order to alleviate her symptoms and to hopefully mitigate her risk of developing BIA-ALCL.

Vincent Genova, a partner at Rochon Genova LLP, stated, "Canadian patients have a right to be fully and candidly informed about all risks associated with medical devices that are to be implanted in their bodies. Companies that manufacture these devices have an obligation to provide that information so that Canadian patients can make educated decisions about whether or not to have a given procedure and what product to use. When a company fails to adequately warn about risks that they know of, they take away a patient's right to make that educated decision. There needs to be accountability for these companies when they place profit ahead of patient safety."

The allegations raised in the claim have not yet been proven in court. The plaintiffs and the prospective class members are represented by the Toronto based law firms of Rochon Genova LLP and Thomson Rogers.

